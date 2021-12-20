Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Report: New Survey Shows How Electric Utilities & Policymakers Are Holding Back Local Solar

Published

Based on our first ever survey of solar developers, ILSR’s new report shows how electric utilities and policymakers are creating unexpected delays and added costs for solar projects and slowing the growth of local solar. The report, 2021 Local Solar Developer Survey, seeks to identify the most common and impactful barriers to local solar through findings from the survey responses and interviews with distributed solar developers.

Survey participants from around the country identified a number of sources that cause project setbacks. In particular, a majority of survey respondents reported challenges with interconnection, the process of connecting local solar systems to the wider electric grid:

  • Just over three-quarters of respondents reported unexpected delays and/or costs as a result of changes to state interconnection policies.
  • 85% of respondents reported unexpected delays and/or costs as a result of utility noncompliance with state interconnection policies.

Other findings from the report include:

  • On top of interconnection issues, respondents commonly encountered solar roadblocks related to utility project queues, engineering study requirements, program capacity limits, unfair solar rates, and local permitting and regulations.
  • Survey respondents identified interconnection rules and costs, program capacity limits, and engineering study requirements as the barriers that have caused the longest delays and/or highest unexpected costs.
  • According to survey responses, these unexpected delays and costs have impacted thousands of solar projects in total.

If these issues are not resolved, many communities may lose out on the job-creating and money-saving benefits of bringing local solar to everyone, including working class families, people of color, and rural households. And as survey respondents pointed out, policymakers must address these challenges in order to meet clean energy goals and avert the worst impacts of climate change.

Read the report for more findings from the survey results and how these barriers have impacted local solar projects.

Originally published at ILSR.org  For timely updates, follow John Farrell on Twitter or get the Energy Democracy weekly update.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

John directs the Democratic Energy program at ILSR and he focuses on energy policy developments that best expand the benefits of local ownership and dispersed generation of renewable energy. His seminal paper, Democratizing the Electricity System, describes how to blast the roadblocks to distributed renewable energy generation, and how such small-scale renewable energy projects are the key to the biggest strides in renewable energy development.   Farrell also authored the landmark report Energy Self-Reliant States, which serves as the definitive energy atlas for the United States, detailing the state-by-state renewable electricity generation potential. Farrell regularly provides discussion and analysis of distributed renewable energy policy on his blog, Energy Self-Reliant States (energyselfreliantstates.org), and articles are regularly syndicated on Grist and Renewable Energy World.   John Farrell can also be found on Twitter @johnffarrell, or at jfarrell@ilsr.org.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Voices of 100%: Moab Anchors Utah Community Renewable Energy Program

To preserve its unique natural environment and the regional economy, Moab and other Utah cities have created a pathway to procure 100% renewable power...

December 13, 2021

Clean Power

New Mexico Co-op Dumps Monopoly Supplier to Offer More Solar

Originally published on ILSR.org Rural areas are sometimes isolated, disconnected from modern conveniences and the latest technologies. The digital divide is real, but one...

November 19, 2021

Buildings

Voices Of 100%: Des Moines Commits To Clean Electricity Around The Clock

Originally published on ILSR.org  Though it’s insulated from sea level rise, the state of Iowa faces many dangerous climate change impacts — which in...

November 12, 2021

Buildings

Drone Data Helps A Minnesota City Conserve Energy

Originally published at ILSR.org Maintaining healthy, comfortable buildings can be expensive in Minnesota — especially during polar vortex events. Warren, a small city in...

October 25, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.