Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Project Arrow
Image credit: Project Arrow

Autonomous Vehicles

Canada’s Project Arrow Planned For 2023 Reveal

An all-Canadian electric SUV with Level 3 autonomous driving is in the works.

Published

Most people don’t realize that Canada has a large automotive manufacturing sector that is served by hundreds of auto parts suppliers. Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association represents 90% of all those independent automotive parts manufacturers, which means its members make enough parts to build entire automobiles. That realization led AMPA to devise a plan to build an electric SUV almost entirely from Canadian sources, including the battery. The plan is called Project Arrow and it has received financial support from the Canadian government, to the tune of nearly $4 million.

In an interview, APMA chief technical officer Fraser Dunn tells Automotive News Canada (paywall) that Project Arrow is on course, with a reveal planned at the CES show in Las Vegas in January, 2023. Concept drawings of the car show it to be larger than a Tesla Model Y and smaller than a Model X. Whether the silly sliding front doors will ever make it into production is anyone’s guess, but the tentative design involves some very creative thinking.

Project Arrow

Image credit: Project Arrow

Dunn says the car will be assembled from eight mega-stampings that are laser-welded together. It will also feature large magnesium castings for the front and rear frames, an idea inspired by the Tesla Model Y. The projected sale price of the SUV is between $40,000 and $60,000. But there’s more. Dunn say the engineers behind Project Arrow are also targeting at least Level 3 autonomy.

Rather than relying on battery cells from Asian suppliers like CATL, LG Energy Solution, Panasonic, or SK Innovation, Project Arrow will be powered by cylindrical cells from VoltaXplore, a joint venture between Martinrea International and Montreal-based graphene firm NanoXplore Inc. It will also employ technologies from Ontario Tech University and its Automotive Center of Excellence in Oshawa. So far, more than 400 Canadian companies have expressed interest in taking part in the Project Arrow, which expects to have a running prototype on the road in about a year, according to CarScoops.

Dunn thinks many of the design features of today’s SUVs are silly. He says the Project Arrow will have a relatively simple design that leaves out superfluous parts. “You just have to drive down the road nowadays and any SUV on the road has plastic bits on plastic bits on plastic bits for no reason,” he says. “Even structural elements that are normally hidden away behind plastic trim will be on show and become part of the design.”

Street Scooter tried something like this a few years ago, but wound up going bankrupt. Will Project Arrow find success where others have failed? “We’ll see,” said the Zen master.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

deep lake water cooling deep lake water cooling

Buildings

What Is The World’s Largest Deep Lake Water Cooling System Like?

Water sourced from the great depths of Lake Ontario is used to cool over 100 buildings in Toronto.

December 6, 2021

Climate Change

It’s All Downhill For Alberta As Quality Discount Hits $14 Per Barrel

About 25% of Alberta’s economy is evaporating over the next two decades. And with the loss of that major segment of the economy, all...

November 29, 2021

Cars

XPeng Plans 50% Global Sales, Debuts G9 SUV In Guangzhou

The XPeng G9's advanced semi-autonomous driving platform is based on NVIDIA technology.

November 26, 2021

Cars

Rivian Encounters “Production Hell.” R1S Deliveries Pushed Back 3 Months — Or More

If you are waiting for your Rivian RiS, you may have to be patient a little longer.

November 25, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.