Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
The crystal structure of the new LaWN₃ nitride perovskite shows lanthanum (La) atoms in blue, tungsten (W) atoms in grey, and nitrogen (N) atoms in purple.

Research

NREL Experimental Effort Synthesizes A Previously Theoretical Material

Published

Scientists at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have experimentally synthesized a nitride perovskite that previously only existed in theory and measured its properties in collaboration with researchers at the Colorado School of Mines.

Making the nitride perovskite a reality opens the possibility of its application as a material for microelectromechanical devices used in telecommunication and other areas. Nitride perovskites have been computationally predicted to be stable, but few have been synthesized, and their experimental properties remain largely unknown, the researchers pointed out in an article published in Science.

The co-authors of the paper, “Synthesis of LaWN3 nitride perovskite with polar symmetry,” are Kevin Talley, Craig Perkins, and Andriy Zakutayev of NREL’s Materials Science Center, as well as David Diercks and Geoff Brennecka of Mines’ Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. In addition to synthesizing this new perovskite—lanthanum tungsten nitride (LaWN3)—as a thin film, the scientists examined its piezoelectric properties. Piezoelectric materials convert applied pressure into electrical voltage and the other way around—an important property for filters and resonators used in cell phones.

“The most important accomplishments of this research are that this synthesized LaWN3 is one of the first nitride perovskites experimentally reported, and that it has strong piezoelectric response compared to other nitride materials or oxide perovskites,” Zakutayev said. “This successful LaWN3 synthesis means that many other theoretically predicted nitride perovskites should be also possible to synthesize, and that their exciting predicted properties could be used for practical applications.”

Nitrides are formed when metallic elements combine with nitrogen. Zakutayev and other researchers have discovered the possible existence of hundreds of nitrides that had not been synthesized, and experimentally realized some of them. His initial work on the topic led to additional funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science through the Early Career Research Program to understand how to better control experimental synthesis of nitride materials, which supported this nitride perovskite work.

The successful synthesis of LaWN3 suggests that other nitride perovskites with useful properties should also be possible to synthesize. This is important because nitride materials are already revolutionizing the telecommunications and other industries. For example, radio-frequency transistors based on gallium nitride semiconductors and tunable filters based on aluminum nitride piezoelectrics have become an important part of 5G communication technology. The researchers noted that the synthesis of this and other nitride perovskites would likely impact not only fundamental research involving nitride materials discovery, but also applied development of new electronic and energy technologies.

This research was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science, Basic Energy Science, Materials Chemistry Program.

Article courtesy of National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Buildings

Researchers Publish 1st Comprehensive Building Stock Characterization Study for the United States

A new report and online dashboard by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is the first comprehensive characterization and...

4 days ago

Batteries

Building Better Batteries: Architecture for Energy Storage

A popular adage in data analysis is that you can only control what you can measure. For researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory...

4 days ago

Batteries

Machine Learning Could Speed Up Search For New Battery Materials

To discover materials for better batteries, researchers must wade through a vast field of candidates. New research demonstrates a machine learning technique that could...

December 10, 2021

Clean Power

New Projects Move Thermophotovoltaic Technology Closer to Commercialization

Throughout the past three years, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has partnered with Antora Energy and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to...

December 10, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.