Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Hertz Begins Installing EV Chargers For Its First Tesla Model 3 Rentals

Published

Hertz has started installing EV chargers for some of its first Tesla Model 3 rentals, Drive Tesla Canada reports. Hertz is preparing for the rise in customers choosing an EV over an ICE vehicle and is installing EV chargers at some of their rental lots. One such lot is at the Fort Myers International Airport where a recent permit, issued last week, showed that Hertz is building Tesla chargers for its new vehicles. The valuation of $50,000 shows that this will be a pretty large charging station.

Hertz has promised its customers that if they rent an EV, they will have access to free charging until January 31, 2022.

Uber’s vice president of mobility, Dennis Cinelli, was one of the first to have taken a Hertz Tesla Model 3 rental for a shift on the Uber network. He shared on Twitter that he drove for Uber in the EV and that he was really excited to experience the new partnership first hand.

Hertz has been going the extra mile for Tesla’s mission and has been putting a lot of effort into educating its customers as well as partners about the importance of driving clean energy vehicles. With a dedicated FAQ page as well as blog posts about Tesla and it’s mission, Hertz is doing for Tesla what many of its customers wish Tesla would do: advertise.

To be fair, Tesla has shown that it doesn’t need to pay for advertising since word of mouth has proven to be incredibly successful for Tesla. Tesla has shown that a great product will be loved no matter what happens, and we are witnessing this continually.

Image courtesy of Hertz.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Owner Saved By Glass Roof When Car Crushed With 2000 Pound Tree

Sam Fursey shared his story on YouTube this week about how the glass roof of his Tesla Model 3 saved his life. In a...

16 hours ago

Cars

Top Rated 2021 EV Is Tesla Model 3, Edmunds Writes

A few days ago, Edmunds announced that the 2021 Tesla Model 3 was its Top Rated EV of the year and pointed out that...

22 hours ago

Cars

Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory To Be $10 Billion Investment, Says Musk

The Tesla CEO revealed this week that initial factory construction costs are only the beginning to its overall financial picture,

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla Looks to Achieve Significant Growth in 2022

This year was filled with challenges for the vast majority of the auto industry. The pandemic continues, supply chain woes haven’t slowed down, and...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.