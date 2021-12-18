Top Rated 2021 EV Is Tesla Model 3, Edmunds Writes

A few days ago, Edmunds announced that the 2021 Tesla Model 3 was its Top Rated EV of the year and pointed out that Tesla should be given the credit for leading despite the influx of new EVs from other automakers coming to the market. The Tesla Model 3 sedan has held Edmunds‘ Top Rated EV title for three consecutive years and Edmunds noted that the vehicle’s quiet, spacious, and comfortable cabin is what remains core to its appeal.

The pros outweigh the cons, the latter of which it considers to be no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support as well as the touchscreen being a distraction for the driver. On the flip side, Edmunds touched upon the vehicle’s range, performance, and handling, as well as the comfortable seating and interior. Another plus in Tesla’s favor is the Supercharging network that Tesla is currently expanding to support its customers as they travel.

Although the Tesla Model 3 was the Top Rated EV, Edmunds noted that the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia Niro EV, Polestar 2, and VW ID.4 are also great alternatives. One thing about the technology that was mentioned was how Tesla’s navigation display is one of the few that accurately pulls Google Maps data in real-time. Autopilot, Edmunds added, is one of the better systems out there. From Edmunds:

“Never did we imagine a world in which we’d prefer driving an electric car to a BMW. But Tesla made that possible with the Model 3, at least in the case of comparing it against the latest BMW 3 Series. From its balanced chassis to the smooth, quiet and instantaneous electric propulsion, the Model 3 will alter your perceptions of what EV driving is all about.

“It could have been easy for this budget Tesla to feel generic and ordinary, especially in trying to keep the price under $40,000. But instead it’s a genuine luxury experience with cutting-edge tech that doesn’t just meet the status quo but far exceeds it. We have Tesla to thank for making EVs aspirational.”

