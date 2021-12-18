Get A Crazy Deal On A Portable Power Station We Recently Reviewed

A couple weeks ago, we reviewed the Joyzis BR-300 portable power station. Today, we wanted to alert readers to a swinging deal they told us about so you can save $130 on one. This brings the normal price of $279 down to about $150. If you’re thinking “Shut up and take my money!”, no worries, here’s the link to the deal on Amazon. Be sure to click on the coupon before you put it in the cart and check out. The deal runs out at midnight on December 21st Pacific time.

If you’re more like me, and you’re skeptical of good deals, you’ve also come to the right place. In the rest of this article, I’ll cover some of the pros and cons so you can decide if it’s a deal worth jumping on. To do this, I’ll compare it to a similar product I’ve also tested.

As you can see in the comparison image, it’s very similar in size to the Jackery Explorer 300. Like the Explorer 300, it has roughly the same battery capacity (about 300 watt-hours) and can output up to 300 watts on the 120-volt plug. The size is going to be similar on anything like this because batteries take up a certain amount of space, as do things like an inverter and solar charge controller.

The price on these is normally very similar, too. The Jackery Explorer 300 normally goes for $299, and the Joyzis goes for $279.

The Joyzis wins against the Jackery in convenience features. For one, the Joyzis has a built-in lantern (a diffused array of LEDs) and an LED flashlight built-in. The handles fold out of the way, but they can be used to make it a useful flashlight. Another big convenience feature is the built-in wireless charging plate that you can use to charge a phone, tablet, or watch. This is generally less efficient than using a plug to charge the device, but if you don’t have the cord with you, it could make the difference between charging and not.

The Joyzis is the inferior option in two respects. For one, the Joyzis lacks a display to give you information like battery percentage or the amount of power being drawn. With this information, you could do some math to determine how much battery life the box has left. Basically you take the approximate battery capacity (300 Wh) and multiply it by the percentage, expressed in fractions of 1 (99% is .99, 25% is .25, etc). This gives you roughly how many watt-hours you have left, which you can divide by the current power draw to get the number of remaining hours at that use rate.

They Joyzis only tells you whether it has 100%, 75%, 50%, or 25% remaining (or less). You can still do the math on these percentages, but it’s a lot less precise and you have to guess at how many watts you’re using. Ouch.

The other drawback I’ve noticed is that the Joyzis appears to be a lot less ruggid compared to the Jackery. I didn’t do any testing on this to see which can survive “deck checks”, but it’s a possible factor depending on your use case.

Bottom Line

If none of the above downsides are a deal breaker to you, picking up one of these Joyzis units for $150 is a swinging deal that’s definitely worth taking advantage of.

