Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
nanoribbon growth enabled by Ni
Illustration of nanoribbon growth enabled by Ni

Research

Honda Research Institute Synthesizes Nanomaterials — A Breakthrough For Quantum Electronics?

Published

Honda Research Institute USA (HRI-US) is doing some pretty interesting things in the field of quantum electronics. Scientists from HRI-US were able to successfully synthesize atomically thin nanoribbons. HRI noted that these are materials with atomic-scale thickness and a ribbon shape. These nanoribbons have broad implications for the future of quantum electronics, which is an area of physics that focuses on the effects of quantum mechanics on the behavior of electrons in matter.

According to the press release, “HRI-US’s synthesis of an ultra-narrow two-dimensional material built of a single or double layer of atoms demonstrated the ability to control the width of these two-dimensional materials to sub-10 nanometer (10-9 meter) that results in quantum transport behavior at much higher temperatures compared to those grown using current methods.”

The scientists along with collaborations from both Columbia University and Rice University as well as Oak Ridge National Laboratory co-authored a new paper on this topic and published it in Science Advances.

This technology has the potential to bring quantum computing and sensing to higher temperatures than those required with materials currently in use. So far, the common fabrication methods rely on techniques such as nanolithography. This either prints or etches nanometer-scale structures.

HRI-US scientists have developed a way to grow the materials controllably by using nickel nanoparticles as a seed to control the width of two-dimensional materials. One example mentioned is molybdenum disulfide (MoS 2), an inorganic compound made up of molybdenum and sulfur. The mineral molybdenite is silvery black and is the principal ore for molybdenum. This particular compound is usually used in greases for bit lubrications.

The two-dimensional materials that were grown by the researchers were around 7-8 nanometers and show quantum electron transport (Coulomb blockade oscillations) at temperatures of around 60 K or -213oC.

Dr. Avetik Harutyunyan, senior chief scientist at HRI-US and the corresponding author of the paper published in Science Advances, shared some thoughts about the new growth technology:

“Our novel growth technology introduces the width as an additional degree of freedom in the atomically thin layered materials revealing and engineering their rich new electronic behaviors. The potential applications are extremely broad. We see immediate opportunities for the applications in the high speed, low-energy consumption electronics, spintronics, quantum sensing, quantum, and neuromorphic computing.”

Senior scientist at HRI-US and lead author of the paper Dr. Xufan Li added:

 “This new synthesis technology represents an important breakthrough in the field of growth of 2D materials. We were able to achieve atomic-scale control over MoS2 nanoribbon width by using Ni nanoparticles as a seed that enables nanoribbon growth via vapor-liquid-solid (VLS) mechanism. Next, we are thinking to control the edge structures of nanoribbons another way to amend their electronic properties.”

Featured image courtesy of HRI-USA.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Convergence: How Global Automakers Are Using The Buddy System To Manage Their EV Plans

More automakers are forging alliances with other car companies in an effort to remain competitive as the EV revolution picks up speed.

December 3, 2021

Cars

List of Most Efficient Cars in 2022 Dominated by Electric Vehicles

Originally published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory. As the holiday road trip season approaches and more workers are headed back to offices and daily commutes,...

November 24, 2021

Climate Change

Researchers Anticipate, Help Prevent National Security Consequences of Climate Crises

Originally published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Using novel data sets and computing systems, researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory are...

November 24, 2021

Batteries

New Scalable Method Resolves Materials Joining in Solid-State Batteries

Originally published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Scientists at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a scalable, low-cost method to improve...

November 13, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.