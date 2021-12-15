Connect with us

Tesla Powerwall battery storage installation to support rooftop solar power on a California home and help prevent blackouts. Photo by Kyle Field/CleanTechnica.

Clean Power

The Attack On Rooftop Solar Power In California Is Beyond Stupid

Published

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has just proposed significant changes to rooftop solar policies in California that are likely to stifle rooftop solar energy growth and hurt California’s plans to decarbonize quickly. Frankly, it’s a stunning step backwards.

We will get into the details of the proposal much more, but before that, John Farrell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR), had a tweet-thread in November picking apart the arguments for such changes. I’ve been meaning to publish a piece highlighting the thread ever since. To keep it simple, and just acknowledging that Farrell has done the hard work of concisely communicating it all in a good way, here’s the full thread:

That’s the deal. We’ll surely have a lot more to say about the California solar proposal in coming days and weeks. In the meantime, make your voice heard however you see fit in response to this horrible attack on solar power and climate action.

 
