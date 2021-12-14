Time Magazine Person Of The Year 2021 Elon Musk’s Love For Humanity Shines Brightly

Elon Musk is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021, and considering all that he has achieved and what he is focusing on, it’s a well deserved award. If you haven’t seen the interview, you can watch it here. The first question Elon answered was something that was incredibly inspiring. His answer, to me at least, showed where his heart is — with humanity.

The question was which living person he admired the most.

“I admire anyone who is making a positive contribution to humanity, whether that is in entertainment or in technology — I think anyone who is doing things that are really useful to the rest of humanity, I admire them greatly.”

One of Elon’s many dreams, I think the most important one that keeps him going, is preserving the light of human consciousness. His fear is that humanity will go extinct — and we are pretty good at destroying ourselves from time to time. Look at what we are doing to this planet with fossil fuels.

Some may find Elon’s stance on helping the planet a joke since SpaceX uses a lot of fossil fuels, but until a better way is found, humanity will be dependent on fossil fuels to go far. This includes into space. However, Elon recently announced that SpaceX is working on a program that will capture carbon dioxide from the air and convert it into rocket fuel, so there’s some hope in that regard.

What’s truly important is that he looks at problems that are cataclysmic and instead of either living in fear or pretending it won’t happen as many do, he is actively trying to solve those problems, even if it means he is ridiculed and hated for it by those who either don’t understand him or don’t want to understand him.

He’s often mocked as a villain, compared to really bad people, and hated because of his success at being able to achieve his goals. The misinformation spreads like wildfire and is often regurgitated by ignorant critics who just follow the trend of hating whoever they are told. Yet still, Elon doesn’t give up on humanity.

He doesn’t say, “screw y’all, I tried,” to all of those spewing hateful comments. Instead, he focuses on what’s important to his heart and prevails. I wish I had that kind of strength — to ignore all the hate and just focus on my dreams. Many people do not — we are too emotionally challenged at times. I am, however, learning to be a stronger, more confident person by watching how he handles the challenges thrown at him consistently. Yes, he’s human and will snap on a politician here or there, but no one is 100% perfect. Everyone is flawed, but we can either let our flaws rule or use them to become better people.

Elon Musk sees the importance of making humans multi-planetary, and it’s not fame, money, power, or greed that is driving him. It’s his love for humanity, his hope for all of us. It’s the light of consciousness within him — that’s in all of us — moving him. We all have that spark within us. Elon Musk, who once advised me to believe in the good when I was in my darkest moments, did so because he believes in the good. He sees humanity as good whether or not humanity itself sees it or not.

I am someone who has been positively impacted by Elon’s kindness. He donated to charities in my state during the 2020 hurricane season. Lake Charles was badly impacted and the media ignored the humanitarian crisis. Elon has donated to help Flint Schools and the children of Flint have access to safe drinking water. He is the type of person who will help if he can — and that’s someone that humanity needs in its corner.

I’ll leave you with a quote from Elon Musk from an interview with Jack Ma.

“I think the thing about Mars is that I think it’s important for us to take the set of actions that are most likely to continue consciousness into the future. What increases the probability of consciousness continuing into the future? I think we should not take it for granted that consciousness will continue because we have not encountered any aliens — where are the aliens?

“Among the set of actions we can take that are likely to increase the scope and scale of consciousness such that we are better able to understand the nature of the universe, one of those actions is to become a multi-planet species or make sure that life is multi-planetary.”

