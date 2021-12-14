Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Air Quality

New SpaceX Program Will Focus On Converting Atmospheric CO2 Into Rocket Fuel

Published

Today, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that SpaceX is starting a program that will take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and convert it into rocket fuel. He also added that anyone interested should join and noted this would also be important for Mars.

Not much is known about this program, but knowing Elon Musk, he’s putting his engineering brain to work along with the SpaceX team and will hopefully find an innovative way to convert atmospheric carbon dioxide into rocket fuel. If this can be achieved, then it opens the doors for other greenhouse gases to be taken from the air and recycled for other fuel purposes.

Imagine going to the gas station and buying recycled gas, for example. Although EVs are the better alternative, this would help ease the burden on our planet if we could pull the greenhouse gases from the air and reuse them without adding more to the air.

Carbon capture is something important to Elon Musk — so important that his foundation funded the XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition with $100 million. The aim is to fight climate change and rebalance our planet’s carbon cycle. So far, only $5 million of that funding has been used.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Time Magazine Person Of The Year 2021 Elon Musk’s Love For Humanity Shines Brightly

Elon Musk is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021, and considering all that he has achieved and what he is focusing on,...

5 hours ago

Clean Transport

Understanding Elon Musk’s Engineering Methods

Written by EVANNEX Founder Roger Pressman In my life before EVANNEX, I was heavily involved in software engineering process design and implementation. One of my...

14 hours ago

Cars

We Need To Keep Cleantech Companies From Being Used Against Democracy (Part 2)

This article is part of a short series. You can find Part 1 here. Freedom of the Press and Freedom of Political Activism Are...

3 days ago

Cars

Wall St. Analyst: Tesla Could Become “Amazon” of Energy

At least one analyst thinks that Tesla could become the "everything energy" company, in the same way that Amazon is the "everything store".

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.