Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of EVgo

Clean Transport

Kamala & Joe, We’re Ready to Install EV Charging Stations

“We are not here to ask what our country can do for us, but to ask what we can do to help unite our country with a seamless network of zero-emission charging infrastructure.”

Published

By Max Baumhefner

Vice President Kamala Harris announced an action plan to speed the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging pursuant to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The plan tasks federal agencies with initial steps needed to make President Biden’s vision for at least half-a-million EV charging stations real, and calls for a diverse body of stakeholders to work with the administration to realize and expand upon that goal. Thankfully, the people and organizations needed to put that steel-into-the-ground are already assembled.

As noted in the White House announcement:

“As a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Transportation (DOT) will establish a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation focused on deploying EV infrastructure, working hand-in-hand to collect input and guidance from industry leaders, manufacturers, workers, and other stakeholders that will ensure the national network provides convenient charging for all.”

The National EV Charging Initiative stands ready and willing to be that partner, bringing together “automakers, power providers, electric vehicle and charging industry leaders, labor, and public interest groups to signal they are ready, willing and able to support federal action on a national charging network for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles.”

That diverse group of key partners recently released a set of Guiding Principles, which go beyond milk-toast aphorisms typical of such consensus based work, and provide useful guidance for the administration as it takes the initial steps necessary to invest billions of dollars in EV charging infrastructure in a manner that advances our shared climate, air quality, equity, and economic development goals.

The topline principles are included below. The full document is available here.

  1. A new level of collaboration among all stakeholders is required to meet the Biden Administration’s goals for transportation electrification.
  2. The construction of EV infrastructure should build stronger, healthier, more prosperous communities by emphasizing community-driven solutions and increasing access to electric transportation options in historically underserved communities.
  3. There is an urgent need to scale up and broaden access to charging infrastructure to serve light-, medium- and heavy-duty EVs.
  4. The private sector should step up with unprecedented investment, augmenting government and utility funding to finance charging infrastructure that serves all communities and vehicle types.
  5. Construction of the charging ecosystem must create inclusive economic growth and good jobs at good wages.
  6. Electric utilities, regulators, charging providers, and stakeholders should work together to accelerate transportation electrification in a way that supports the electric grid and benefits all utility customers.
  7. The national EV charging ecosystem should provide a convenient, reliable, seamless, and secure experience for all drivers.

To a president who was inspired by JFK, the Initiative responds with a shared voice: “We are not here to ask what our country can do for us, but to ask what we can do to help unite our country with a seamless network of zero-emission charging infrastructure.”

Originally published on the NRDC Expert Blog.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

NRDC is the nation's most effective environmental action group, combining the grassroots power of 1.3 million members and online activists with the courtroom clout and expertise of more than 350 lawyers, scientists, and other professionals.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Biden Plan To Add 500,000 Electric Car Chargers Is Light On Details

The Biden Administration says it will install a half million EV chargers, but offers few details.

17 hours ago

Batteries

Home Battery Storage: The (Solar) Rich Get Richer

Rooftop solar is no longer for the well-to-do, but the income gap persists in home energy storage and that could skew participation in virtual...

24 hours ago

Batteries

Ask A Scientist: How To Get A Charge Out Of Your EV

By Elliott Negin The Biden administration’s vision of an electric vehicle (EV) charging station network across the country came closer to becoming a reality...

4 days ago

Clean Power

SolarAPP+ Speeds Solar Installs for 2,800 Homes (& Counting)

NREL’s Solar Permitting Tool “Busts Through Bureaucracy” To Fast-Track Residential Solar Projects and Expands into Energy Storage Permitting

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.