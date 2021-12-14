Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Screenshot of Avenel, Australia, from Google Maps.

Uncategorized

Heat Refuge for Avenel Elderly Powered by Solar & BYD Batteries

Published

It is January 2019, and much of South Australia and Victoria was baking, with maximum temperatures in the low 40s (Celsius). Adelaide hit 46.6°C and Melbourne was not far behind. In between is the tiny rural town of Avenel. Then came the blackout. Twenty six hours without power — medicine spoiled, fridges and freezers stopped working, and even the swimming pool was closed.

Around 114 km north of Melbourne, Avenel is located in the Shire of Strathbogie. Residents aged 65 years and over make up over 20% of the population. A number of these elderly residents suffered heat stress. It was this that prompted a proposal for a solar and battery powered air-conditioned heat refuge to be established in the town. This was strongly supported by the town council.

“It became clear that there was a need for a heat refuge in Avenel in this climate-enhanced environment to enable people to seek shelter when the power is unavailable for extended periods,” said Jeff Moran, past president of the town’s community action group, Avenel Active.

The building selected to host the heat refuge was Avenel Memorial Hall. The heat refuge is powered by solar panels and includes a Fronius Gen24 Plus hybrid inverter and a BYD battery system. Total cost: $29,000.

Strathbogie Shire Mayor Councillor Laura Binks says as well as helping to assist in any future heat crisis, the solar battery hub will also lower annual energy costs for the Hall and the Avenel Pool, which are both on the same meter. Avenel already has more than 237 small-scale systems boasting a collective capacity of 1.25MW installed to date.

The future of energy is decentralised energy systems reducing dependency on the grid. Local residents are really keen to make Avenel a stand-alone mini-grid, with enough solar and battery power to be self-contained and be shared around the community.

More power to them I say. 

Sources: SolarQuotes, ABC

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

ANZU: Taking Chargers From Hard-To-Find Novelties To Ubiquitous Infrastructure In Oz

A new startup, founded by Matthew Henley, ANZU charging aims to put affordable AC chargers everywhere. It is named after an ancient Sumerian mythical...

4 days ago

Cars

How Do You Get Conservative Politicians To Test Drive an Electric Car?

Getting influential butts in electric car drivers' seats is a great way to change hearts and minds.

5 days ago
Neoen Hornsdale battery excls Neoen Hornsdale battery excls

Clean Power

South Australia Leads the World on Grid-Scale Renewables (Again!)

South Australia is to the world of renewable energy what Norway is to the world of electric vehicle uptake. Rising from the ashes of...

6 days ago
Hyundai Kona EV trunk filled with smaller evs! Hyundai Kona EV trunk filled with smaller evs!

Cars

Pros & Cons of Owning A Hyundai Kona EV … In Australia!

Phil, a retired avionics engineer, knows how to give a girl a good time. He loads up his Hyundai Kona EV with the e-bike,...

December 7, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.