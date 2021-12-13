Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Featured image provided by Aptera.

Batteries

“Massless” Carbon Fiber Batteries Will Help Future Solar EV Designs

Carbon fiber battery packs could be strong enough to be used as structural components of a car, meaning there’s no weight penalty for going electric.

Published

In a recent article at PV Magazine, we got our first look at the new “massless” battery technology. They call their carbon fiber batteries “massless” not because they literally have zero mass (that’s physically impossible by our current understanding of physics), but because they add no mass to a vehicle that wouldn’t be there already.

Tesla and Structural Battery Packs

As many readers know, Tesla plans on introducing structural battery packs at some point in the near future. By using the battery pack’s container and the battery cells themselves for rigidity, the overall weight of the vehicle can be reduced. Advantages include greater range per kWh of battery pack installed, better handling, and great potential for simplified vehicle assembly (which should reduce cost).

Tesla is not the only company working on this, and its bonded cell approach is not the only approach that researchers and engineers are pursuing. Way back in 2007, researchers at the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden started working on lightweight battery cells with not only good electrical properties, but good mechanical properties, too. As they developed carbon fiber batteries, they figured out that it wasn’t just good mechanically for a battery, but that it was also strong enough to serve as part of the structure of a vehicle. That’s when everything changed for the researchers.

The battery comes in several parts, layered. There’s a carbon fiber negative electrode, an aluminum film-supported positive electrode, and a glass fiber (GF) separator, all working together to form a structural battery electrolyte (SBE) matrix material. Each of these layers makes the others structurally stronger. This means that the carbon fiber batteries, or battery cells, can not only assist in bearing loads, but bear the loads directly, and be a true part of the vehicle’s structure.

“The battery has an energy density of 24 Wh/kg, meaning approximately 20 percent capacity compared to comparable lithium-ion batteries currently available,” the researchers said. “But since the weight of the vehicles can be greatly reduced, less energy will be required to drive an electric car, for example, and lower energy density also results in increased safety.”

Solar Vehicles Will Be The Greatest Beneficiary Of “Massless” Carbon Fiber Batteries

One area where this will make a big difference is in solar-electric vehicles. As we’re learning from Aptera, powering vehicles from the sun is all about efficiency. The more efficient the solar panels are, the more energy the car can produce by itself. The lighter, more aerodynamic, and less resistant to rolling a vehicle is, the less energy will be needed to move it along the road. The tension between these two numbers (solar energy generation and energy needed to run) determines how useful a solar vehicle can possibly be.

A true structural battery would make the vehicle lighter and would also help reduce rolling resistance, and both of these factors increase the vehicle’s efficiency. This means that even with current solar technology, the vehicle would get more range from the sun daily.

Featured image provided by Aptera.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jennifer Sensiba is a long time efficient vehicle enthusiast, writer, and photographer. She grew up around a transmission shop, and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16 and drove a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to explore the Southwest US with her partner, kids, and animals. Follow her on Twitter for her latest articles and other random things: https://twitter.com/JenniferSensiba

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

World EV Sales, Solar Tiles, Crowdfunded EV Chargers — Top CleanTechnica Stories

What were the best solar energy, electric vehicle, battery, and autonomous vehicles stories of the past week on CleanTechnica? Well, that’s a very subjective...

8 hours ago

Clean Transport

The DOJ’s Investigation Into Short Selling Is A Good Thing For Investors

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into short selling by hedge funds and research funds, Reuters reports. This is a...

17 hours ago

Cars

Plugin Vehicles = 23% Of New Car Sales In France

The Dacia Spring was last month's best selling EV and the 6th best selling car overall in France.

19 hours ago

Cars

AAA Electric Vehicle Infographic — The Good & The Bad

Originally posted on EVANNEX;By Charles Morris

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.