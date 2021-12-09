Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tom Brady on the set of the Hertz "Let's Go" Campaign Celebrating the future of mobility by making Electric Vehicle rentals fast, seamless and more accessible than ever before. Image courtesy of Hertz.

Cars

Renting A Hertz Tesla, You’ll Be Able To Load Your Tesla Profile Settings (Eventually)

Published

As you may have heard, Hertz is planning to buy 100,000 Teslas in the next year or so. This article will cover one cool feature related to Tesla rentals from Hertz (or anyone) that we haven’t covered yet, and will also delve into how that feature could be improved — and hopefully will be in time.

To start with, there’s an option in Tesla vehicles to save certain settings as a driver profile. At the moment, this basically entails the seat position and the steering wheel position. That doesn’t sound like much, but it’s quite convenient to be able to restore a seat to a specific driving position that you find comfortable. I use this feature multiple times a day. Why would I be changing around my seat several times a day? Well, in the school pickup line or at the charging station or some other places, I need to whip out my computer and work (edit or write CleanTechnica articles). In those situations, I need to move my seat back. (I actually have a “Pickup Line” profile as well as my normal driving profile.)

Tesla influencer Kim Paquette, in a kind of suggestion or request in response to the Hertz news in October, asked if a Hertz Tesla rental car could recognize existing Tesla drivers and automatically adjust to our Tesla profile settings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded that this feature was indeed coming.

As far as when it’s coming? Well, we didn’t even get the popular “two weeks” answer from Elon (which typically means something much longer than two weeks and has become a running joke among Tesla fans), so maybe it will come in a few months, maybe in more than a year — we’ll see.

Like this t-shirt? Buy it here.

As noted above, this doesn’t automatically adjust a whole lot of settings. It does put the seat in exactly the position you’re used to, which is certainly appreciated by most drivers, and it adjusts the steering wheel to the place you like it as well. Furthermore, it aims the air conditioning vents in the specific direction you want them aimed.

The idea this triggered for me, which I’m not sure is practical or in the works but I assume should be, is tying your profile to various other accounts in the Tesla infotainment system — YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu. Without a doubt, most of us would prefer to not have to log into such accounts. We’d prefer to have the logins tied to our profile settings.

Not only would this be useful when renting a Tesla; it would be a nice feature for some families in which different people are using the car and want their own accounts logged in when they are parked somewhere and can enjoy some entertainment.

For people very concerned about privacy who don’t trust Tesla to manage account logins in that way, it should be an option whether to link those logins to driver profiles or not.

We’ve also basically skipped over a big matter up till now. We’ve just been talking about driver profile settings, but what about other people in the car? For quite a long time, Tesla owners have been waiting on the option to give front passengers their own profiles. At some point (it’s been so long that I don’t even remember how far back), Elon said that front passengers would get this option. Until this feature comes, no automatic adjustments are made to the passenger seat from any profile settings, and the air vent changes are based on the driver’s settings (though, with the air vents, you are fundamentally setting them for both seats anyway via the driver profile — and you could have one profile for when someone is in the car with you and one for when you’re alone).

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Ignore the Hype: Spontaneous Tesla Fires are Incredibly Rare

Despite the media hype surrounding EV fires, the odds of an electric car going up in flames are incredibly low.

19 hours ago

Cars

Wall St. Analyst: Tesla Could Become “Amazon” of Energy

At least one analyst thinks that Tesla could become the "everything energy" company, in the same way that Amazon is the "everything store".

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla: 1 Crash Per 4.41 Million Miles Traveled On Autopilot

In light of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s response to Kim Paquette about how safe Tesla vehicles are, I wanted to share a quick comparison...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

10,000 Workplace EV Chargers Now In USA — Boom In 2021

Check out these 9 charts on EV charging trends — especially workplace EV chargers and trends — in the USA.

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.