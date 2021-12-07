Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Electricity Monthly Update and Monthly Energy Review

Coal

US Coal Stockpiles Hit Lowest Level Since 1978

Published

Coal stockpiles at U.S. electric power plants totaled 80 million tons at the end of September, the lowest monthly level since March 1978. As U.S. coal plants have retired and remaining plants are used less, the country’s total coal stockpiles have declined. In addition, increased electricity generation by coal plants during the summer of 2021 also reduced coal inventories.

In the United States, coal consumption by power plants typically follows the seasonal pattern of electricity generation; most coal consumption occurs during the summer and winter months. Because power plants consume more coal during the warm summer months and the cold winter months, coal stocks at power plants often reach lows during the spring and fall when temperatures are milder.

U.S. coal power plants generally stockpile much more coal than they consume in a month. Physical delivery constraints in the supply chain limit how quickly coal plants can increase their stockpiles.

Days of burn, another metric to monitor the sufficiency of coal supplies, takes into account the retirement and lower utilization of coal-fired capacity. This forward-looking estimate of current inventory levels uses past consumption patterns to estimate the number of days an inventory level will last, assuming power plants receive no additional coal.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Electricity Monthly Update

Because of less coal consumption as well as coal capacity retirements over the past three years, the days of burn of U.S. coal remain within the typical range, even though total stocks are low. For bituminous coal plants, largely located in the eastern United States, the average number of days of burn was 88 days in September, a slight increase from the 86 days of burn recorded in August. The average number of days of burn for subbituminous units, most of which are in the western United States, was 82 days in September 2021.

Given the long-term trend of declining coal consumption, many U.S. mines have begun to close. Reduced production capacity and supply chain disruptions have created some concerns about the ability of coal-fired generators to replenish stockpiles to last through the winter (October–March).

Electric grid operators are closely monitoring coal inventories this winter. PJM, the grid operator for the largest electric system in the United States, instituted temporary changes to rules governing minimum inventory requirements to provide more flexibility for coal-fired generators, given low stockpiles at some plants and supply chain disruptions.

Principal contributor: M. Tyson Brown

Originally published on TODAY IN ENERGY.

Featured image source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Electricity Monthly Update and Monthly Energy Review

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

-- the EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Coal

A Look At China’s Largest Coal Mine & China’s Coal Lie (VIDEO)

ADVChina, a YouTube channel that focuses on the adventure lifestyle and exploring China, recently shared an in-depth look at one of China’s largest open-pit...

November 18, 2021

Clean Power

US Moving Towards 30% Electricity From Wind & Solar

A recent report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) predicts that cheap renewables in the form of wind and solar...

October 12, 2021

Clean Power

Renewables Became 2nd Most Prevalent U.S. Electricity Source in 2020

In 2020, renewable energy sources (including wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, and geothermal energy) generated a record 834 billion kilowatthours (kWh) of electricity, or about 21% of...

July 28, 2021

Clean Power

In 2020, the United States Produced the Least CO2 Emissions from Energy in Nearly 40 Years

In 2020, as the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, CO2 emissions from energy consumption in the United States fell to the lowest level since...

July 26, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.