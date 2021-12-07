Increasing Support For EV Uptake In New South Wales

New South Wales is one of the most populous states on the east coast of Australia. It is highly industrialized and has a Liberal government, which is at odds with its federal counterpart.

The New South Wales (NSW) government is actively seeking hosts for EV chargers in tourist spots. Add this to the recently introduced subsidies ($3000) and rebates (waived stamp duty) and you get a recipe for massive and rapid expansion of the EV fleet in NSW.

It is highly likely that the state will exceed its 2030 target of 50% new electric vehicle sales by 2030. These vehicles will be well served by the planned installation of a high-speed EV charger every 100 km along all major NSW highways, and every 5km in metropolitan corridors. The NSW government writes:

“Electric vehicles provide benefits for individuals and the community. EVs produce no tailpipe emissions, have lower running costs than petrol and diesel vehicles, and provide health benefits through lower air pollution.

“Through the Strategy, the NSW Government is targeting key areas of action to make New South Wales the easiest place to buy and use an EV in Australia. The Strategy includes rebates, phased removal of stamp duty for EVs, targets for NSW Government fleet, incentives for council and private fleets and major investment to ensure widespread, world-class EV charging coverage.

“The Strategy is intended to increase EV sales to 52% by 2030–31 and help NSW achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

The EV host would benefit from “high level visibility, a competitive edge and an innovative and emerging new market diversification.” All this would come at no cost to the host. The government is prioritizing “EV tourist drives” and the website has an interactive map for prospective hosts to explore.

In a disappointment to the federal Liberal Party, this will mean that no weekends will be “ruined” by the use of an electric vehicle. Motorists will be spoiled for choice, with these new destination chargers augmenting existing charging networks managed by NRMA, Chargefox, and Evie Networks. Next year, there will also be the 1,000 destination chargers donated by MG Australia.

To apply to host a destination charger, go here.

As Betty and Wilma would say: “Charge it!”

Source: The NSW Government

