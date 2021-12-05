Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo courtesy of Substack33

Batteries

Substation33: A Plethora Of Innovation With Reused Batteries — Part 2

Published

Let’s talk about some more exciting innovations from Substation33, which specializes in creating high-tech devices from reused batteries and scrap materials. Substation33 is the training arm for NGO YFS.

At this time of year in Australia, flooded roads are a common problem. With La Niña already starting and a higher number of cyclones coming in from the north, the wet season in Northern Australia promises to be very wet indeed. Heavy rainfall has created flooding through the inland Queensland towns of Inglewood and Goondiwindi in the past few days. As this flood surge heads down river, more rain is predicted.

For this, Tony Sharp’s team has created Flooded Road warning signs, made from scrap solar panels and reused batteries. They are activated when water comes over the road. These have been sold to various local authorities and are maintained and monitored by Substation33 on a monthly maintenance plan.

Photo by David Waterworth

The device collects data every 15 mins and displays the data to the website. The data collected by local authorities includes: water level, temperature, humidity, battery charge, and solar cell output. Sensors have to be bought commercially, but most of the materials used in construction are reused and repurposed.

Getting coffee from a solar-powered coffee cart. Photo by David Waterworth

The project that first led me to visit Substation33 was its solar-powered coffee cart. This appeared at the Australian Electric Vehicles EV event a couple of months ago. The cart is made of recycled materials, powered by recovered solar panels and batteries repurposed from old laptops. Students from a local flexi-school run the cart under the supervision of a qualified barista.

Participants get a good coffee, students qualify for a certificate in barista work, and the planet gets a bit of a break.

Congratulations to Tony and the team. If you want to get involved (or you have some e-waste you want to donate), check out the website.

Featured photo courtesy of Substack33.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Will This Solar Farm Blind New Zealand Pilots?

No, of course it won’t, but I’m sure New Zealand’s biggest solar farm (150MW) being built at Christchurch Airport will attract its fair share...

6 hours ago

Batteries

Substation33: A Plethora Of Innovation With Reused Batteries — Part 1

Substation33 specializes in electronic waste collection and processing, diverting e-waste from landfills. It offers an inclusive space where people of all backgrounds can learn...

6 hours ago

Fossil Fuels

Crisis In Australia: AdBlue Chemical Shortage Might Render Diesel Trucks Inoperable

There’s a shortage of urea, a chemical used in the making of AdBlue, which is used to make diesel “safer” or more “anti-polluting.” ABC News...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Financing Your Electrical Vehicle Purchase Improving Slowly In Australia (Needs To Improve More)

A recent survey of 1,001 Australians by Savvy has revealed that 73% of respondents agree that moving to electric vehicles (EVs) is an important...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.