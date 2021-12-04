MINI Electric Covered In Christmas Lights Touring UK & Raising Money For 3 Charities

MINI just launched a cool, fun, and helpful marketing campaign in the UK. The first cool part of it is that the car is 100% electric. It’s the MINI Electric. Secondly, it’s covered beautifully in Christmas lights. Thirdly, the MINI Electric is raising money for 3 helpful charities over the course of this 5-week adventure! Those charities are: the MS Trust, Duchenne UK, and Alzheimer’s Society.

In total, 2,000 smart LED lights have been wrapped around the car. Interesting enough, the driver of the MINI Electric is also the person who came up with the idea for this “tour!” That’s Nicholas “Nico” Martin. Nico also got support from Festive Lights and Italian smart lighting company Twinkly.

“The sen-sleigh-tional project first started over three years ago, with Nico hand-wrapping his MINI in fairy-lights and displaying it in his local town of Bracknell,” MINI writes. “However, in December 2020, without the usual Christmas switch-on displays delivering much-needed festive spirit, Nico realised he could use the Festive MINI to bring joy and positivity to people on their own doorsteps, whilst also raising awareness and over £5000 for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK, two charities very close to his heart.”

Nico added some words of his own on all of this.

“I’m so pleased to be back with the Festive MINI charity tour,” Nico said. “I just knew last year I had an opportunity to cheer people up and also to raise funds for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK. Both charities mean a lot to me — unfortunately my mother was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis six years ago, and in 2019 I was asked to take the Festive MINI to surprise an incredible young boy, Marcus Rooks, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. When I saw his face light up with so much joy and excitement, I realised that I had created something truly special. Ever since meeting him and learning about his condition, I’ve wanted to support him in any way I can.”

To find out where Nico and his electric MINI are now or will be soon, head over to: www.festivemini.com

If you want to donate to the charities, you can do so here: https://festivegiving.org.uk/fundraising/festive-mini/.

And you can follow Nico’s journey on Instagram: @drivingwithnico

If you happen to see Nico and his Festive MINI in person, share some pics with us!

