Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla’s Director of AI Shares A New Project That Tesla Is Hiring For

Published

Tesla’s Director of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Andrej Karpathy, shared a thread this week about a new project that his team is working on. He also shared some video footage from it. The thread, in a nutshell, is an invitation for those interested in helping Tesla solve this particular problem. They want you to apply for a job.

Karpathy noted that the videos were panoptic segmentation from the new project and were too raw to run in the car. So, instead, they are feeding it into auto labelers.

In AI, panoptic segmentation is the task of clustering parts of an image together that belong to the same object class. Another term for this is pixel-level classification. It partitions images or video frames into multiple segments or objects. An auto labeler simply labels raw, unlabeled data. Labeling helps an AI understand the implications of a pattern. PatternEx has an in-depth article about this term and uses the Pandora app as an example. As you hear a song and click the thumbs up, you are basically telling it that you like the song. This is labeling. Another example is a parent reading a book to a baby, tapping an image of a dog, and saying the word “dog.”

So, explaining Andrej’s tweet in layman’s terms, he is simply saying that the videos are from a new project where they are clustering parts of an image/video that belong to the same object class and then getting it labeled via AI. After that, the aim is to improve the system more and more so that the AI gets better and better at seeing the world in a complete, comprehensive, human (but actually superhuman) way.

Karpathy pointed out that it is still early for this task and that Tesla needs help perfecting these panoptic segmentation predictions and realizing the downstream impact.

Who’s gonna help Tesla? Anyone who wants to can apply to join the team here.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Tesla Opens Its First Store In Puerto Rico

Tesla has opened its first store in Puerto Rico, El Nuevo Día reports. The showroom opened in the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in...

2 hours ago

Cars

Norway Over 90% Plugin EV Share In November – Legacy ICE At Record Low

Norway, the world’s leading market in the electric vehicle transition, saw plugins take 91.2% share in November, up from 79.9% a year ago. Non-hybridized...

10 hours ago

Cars

Most Autos Sold In Sweden Are Now Plugin EVs – Over 54% In November

Sweden, the largest auto market of the Nordic region, saw plugin electric vehicles take 54.3% share in November, up from 38.7% share year-on-year. Diesels...

1 day ago
Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer

Clean Transport

Surprise! Tesla Launches Electric Cyberquad For Kids

The all-electric Tesla Cyberquad is in production -- sorta. This one, built by Radio Flyer, is just for kids!

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.