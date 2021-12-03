Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Tesla

Batteries

Tesla Opens Its First Store In Puerto Rico

Published

Tesla has opened its first store in Puerto Rico, El Nuevo Día reports. The showroom opened in the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in the capital city of San Juan. This marks Tesla’s first official physical point of sale in the US territory, the article noted. If you are in the area, you can find it next to the Galería shoe store between JCPenney and Macy’s on the first level. Along with several EVs on display, Tesla is also showcasing its solar panels and battery products there.

Tesla Motors Puerto Rico shared on Facebook that this will give customers a chance to get to know Tesla’s vehicles, since there are still residents who don’t know what a Tesla is. When they are in the Plaza, they will discover Tesla and the consultants will educate potential buyers on how to go online and buy their car.

“It’s like a store you walk into and no salesperson is going to harass you,” the President of the Tesla Owners Club of Puerto Rico, Javier Rodríguez, told El Nuevo Día.

He also spoke about the new units being delivered to the Tesla service center on Calle Calaf in Hato Rey. “Right now they are taking (the cars). You have to wait between two, four, five, or six months, depending on the model. If you go to the Tesla page, there they tell you how long it will be available.”

The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) noted that there are around 918 active Tesla vehicles in Puerto Rico.

In October 2020, Teslarati initially reported that Tesla’s first service center in Puerto Rico was planned. The article noted that the inclusion of a new service center in San Juan was key for Tesla’s international expansion. And in 2019, Elon Musk confirmed that there were solid plans for a service center in Puerto Rico. Looking at Tesla’s achievements over the past couple of years shows just how much it has expanded internationally. Some examples of this are its presence in China, Germany, Israel, and several other countries. Also, we are looking forward to the opening of its new factories in Berlin and Austin pretty soon.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla’s Director of AI Shares A New Project That Tesla Is Hiring For

Tesla’s Director of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Andrej Karpathy, shared a thread this week about a new project that his team is working on. He...

5 hours ago

Cars

Norway Over 90% Plugin EV Share In November – Legacy ICE At Record Low

Norway, the world’s leading market in the electric vehicle transition, saw plugins take 91.2% share in November, up from 79.9% a year ago. Non-hybridized...

11 hours ago

Cars

Most Autos Sold In Sweden Are Now Plugin EVs – Over 54% In November

Sweden, the largest auto market of the Nordic region, saw plugin electric vehicles take 54.3% share in November, up from 38.7% share year-on-year. Diesels...

1 day ago
Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer

Clean Transport

Surprise! Tesla Launches Electric Cyberquad For Kids

The all-electric Tesla Cyberquad is in production -- sorta. This one, built by Radio Flyer, is just for kids!

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.