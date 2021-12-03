Tesla Opens Its First Store In Puerto Rico

Tesla has opened its first store in Puerto Rico, El Nuevo Día reports. The showroom opened in the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in the capital city of San Juan. This marks Tesla’s first official physical point of sale in the US territory, the article noted. If you are in the area, you can find it next to the Galería shoe store between JCPenney and Macy’s on the first level. Along with several EVs on display, Tesla is also showcasing its solar panels and battery products there.

Tesla Motors Puerto Rico shared on Facebook that this will give customers a chance to get to know Tesla’s vehicles, since there are still residents who don’t know what a Tesla is. When they are in the Plaza, they will discover Tesla and the consultants will educate potential buyers on how to go online and buy their car.

“It’s like a store you walk into and no salesperson is going to harass you,” the President of the Tesla Owners Club of Puerto Rico, Javier Rodríguez, told El Nuevo Día.

He also spoke about the new units being delivered to the Tesla service center on Calle Calaf in Hato Rey. “Right now they are taking (the cars). You have to wait between two, four, five, or six months, depending on the model. If you go to the Tesla page, there they tell you how long it will be available.”

The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) noted that there are around 918 active Tesla vehicles in Puerto Rico.

In October 2020, Teslarati initially reported that Tesla’s first service center in Puerto Rico was planned. The article noted that the inclusion of a new service center in San Juan was key for Tesla’s international expansion. And in 2019, Elon Musk confirmed that there were solid plans for a service center in Puerto Rico. Looking at Tesla’s achievements over the past couple of years shows just how much it has expanded internationally. Some examples of this are its presence in China, Germany, Israel, and several other countries. Also, we are looking forward to the opening of its new factories in Berlin and Austin pretty soon.

Advertisement