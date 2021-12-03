Connect with us

Image courtesy of Bonnie Norman.

Tesla Memorabilia Charity Auction Continues As Tesla Community Raises Thousands Of Dollars For Teens In Need Of Clothing, Therapy

A couple of days ago, I interviewed Bonnie Norman, an early Tesla Roadster owner and a pillar of the Tesla community. Bonnie has a heart for children in the foster care system and, having collected a lot of neat Tesla memorabilia over the years, she’s auctioning it off to raise funds for Koinonia Homes for Teens.

In this batch, Tesla Owners of East Bay is auctioning off Bonnie’s Tesla coffee mugs, two red Tesla scarves, TeslaMotors.com stickers, ink pens, and several other items. You can bid on these items here.

Bonnie and the Tesla community also stepped up to help another, more stressful and urgent need. Koinonia Home for Foster Youth needed basic clothing items for the kids who come through the doors as emergency placements with just the clothes on their backs.

Bonnie told me that earlier this week, Koinoina reached out to her for help with the emergency intake children who arrive in such a situation. She quickly put together the above fundraiser. As per usual, the Tesla community did not hold back their love and support for their fellow humans in need.

More than enough funds were raised. In total, $6,204 was raised and the extra funds went to support Koinoina’s equine therapy program that allows teens to slow down and breathe. The money will allow more children to participate in healing therapy.

Bonnie told me that the above fundraiser the money raised far exceeded anything Koinoina was hoping for.

“I think they only thought it would be a few hundred.

“They’re using all the excess to expand the equine therapy program to include more of the kids and more sessions — and are over the moon about that.”

 
