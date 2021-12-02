New US National Electric Vehicle Programs Release Requests for Information

As part of the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, two new electric vehicle programs will receive funds to address climate change by reducing carbon emissions. The National Electric Vehicle Program or EV Charging Program will provide funding to the States to strategically deploy EV charging infrastructure and to establish an interconnected network to establish data collection, access and reliability. In addition, the new law establishes a Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program to strategically deploy publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure and hydrogen, propane, and natural gas fueling infrastructure in designated alternative fuel corridors.

To get started, the new law directs the Department of Transportation (DOT) to coordinate and consult with the Department of Energy (DOE) to develop guidance for the two new programs. DOT’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) posted a request for information in the Federal Register yesterday, to invite public comments that will inform program guidance development. FHWA is especially interested in comments suggesting ways that the guidance could promote equity in the development of EV charging infrastructure under these programs. The comment period will be open for 60 days.

Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy.

