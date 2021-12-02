Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Electrify America

Clean Transport

New US National Electric Vehicle Programs Release Requests for Information

Published

As part of the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, two new electric vehicle programs will receive funds to address climate change by reducing carbon emissions. The National Electric Vehicle Program or EV Charging Program will provide funding to the States to strategically deploy EV charging infrastructure and to establish an interconnected network to establish data collection, access and reliability. In addition, the new law establishes a Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program to strategically deploy publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure and hydrogen, propane, and natural gas fueling infrastructure in designated alternative fuel corridors.

To get started, the new law directs the Department of Transportation (DOT) to coordinate and consult with the Department of Energy (DOE) to develop guidance for the two new programs. DOT’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) posted a request for information in the Federal Register yesterday, to invite public comments that will inform program guidance development. FHWA is especially interested in comments suggesting ways that the guidance could promote equity in the development of EV charging infrastructure under these programs. The comment period will be open for 60 days.

Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

solid-state EV battery Factorial solid-state EV battery Factorial

Batteries

Mercedes-Benz & Stellantis Catch Solid-State EV Battery Fever

The solid-state EV battery feeding frenzy heats up as Daimler and Stellantis pile onto the Factorial Energy bandwagon.

2 days ago
lithium-ion batteries costs manufacturing lithium-ion batteries costs manufacturing

Batteries

Warning On Lithium-Ion Batteries: Beware Of Premature Lock-In

The cost of lithium-ion batteries dropped a whopping 97% in just a short period, but that's not the end of the story.

4 days ago
renewable fuel supersonic jet Air Force One green hydrogen renewable fuel supersonic jet Air Force One green hydrogen

Aviation

Renewable Fuel For The Supersonic Air Force One Of The Future

Renewable fuel from air and water are on the menu for a supersonic, next-generation version of Air Force executive aircraft. Could that include Air...

4 days ago
concentrating solar power aerogel industrial process heat concentrating solar power aerogel industrial process heat

Clean Power

New Transparent Aerogel “Sponge” Spikes The Solar Power Ball

It's only a matter of time before concentrating solar power slips into the industrial process heat field, if a new aerogel pans out.

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.