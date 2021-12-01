Volta Books Order For 1470 Electric Trucks From DB Schenker

DB Schenker is a big noise in logistics and shipping. It has more than 74,200 people working at 2,100 locations in over 130 countries around the world. It has just placed an order for 1,470 fully electric trucks manufactured by Volta. It will be the first company to use prototypes of the Volta Zero starting in the spring of next year. The lessons learned from that testing will be incorporated into the production versions of those 1,470 trucks, which will be used at 10 locations in five countries, according to CarScoops.

Cyrille Bonjean, executive vice president for land transport at DB Schenker in Europe, told the press recently,“The large-scale partnership with Volta Trucks allows us to significantly increase the pace of electrification of our fleet and invest in greener transport solutions, brings us closer again to our goal of carbon-neutral logistics.” Volta Trucks is headquartered in Stockholm, and has an engineering department in the UK and production facilities in Steyr, Austria.

The Volta Zero, which was introduced in concept form in 2019 and then as a pre-production prototype in 2021, is a fully electric 16-ton truck designed for zero-emission inner-city deliveries. It has a range of between 150 and 200 kilometers (95-125 miles). The design of the truck features a low driving position and large glass surfaces that help make it safer for urban environments by eliminating blind spots. The first deliveries of the Volta Zero are expected in mid-2022. The partnership between Volta Trucks and DB Schenker will continue with the joint development of an upcoming 12-ton variant of the Volta Zero truck.

Volta has announced its Road to Zero Emissions strategy, which involves production of four battery-electric commercial vehicles with cargo capacities of between 7.5 and 19 tons manufactured at multiple facilities. The target is to sell 27,000 trucks annually in a variety of markets by 2025. The company expects a pilot fleet of the smaller 7.5-ton vehicles to be launched for customer trials in 2023, with production commencing in late 2024. Volta has selected Proterra to be its battery supplier.

Advertisement