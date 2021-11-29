Juiced Bikes RipRacer Is A “Fun-Size” Fat Tire E-Bike For Smaller Riders (Or Smaller Spaces)

The latest addition to the Juiced Bikes e-bike lineup looks to be a great micromobility option for those with either a smaller body or those who need to be able to transport or store their e-bike in smaller spaces when not riding it.

CleanTechnica’s Kyle Field has ridden and reviewed a number of the Juiced Bikes models, with the overall conclusion that these e-bikes are well worth the price, so even though we have not gotten to ride the new RipRacer yet, it’s not that far of a reach to say that this new “fun size” e-bike promises to be a contender in the up and coming e-mobility ranks.

One of the more recent trends in e-bikes is the adoption of the fat tire. And not just the rather standard mountain bike fat tires that have enabled “off-road” riding performance on “on-road” bikes, but really fat fat tires that measure in at 4 inches or more in diameter, which give cyclists a huge boost in comfort when riding, thanks the increased volume of air between the rims and the road.

I have to admit that I was a bit skeptical about putting those big ol’ fat tires on bikes unless you really needed to float over sand or snow, thinking that the added mass and rolling resistance of them would outweigh the benefits, but after spending some time on the GEN3 Outcross with its 26″ x 4″ fat tires, I’m a believer.

However, when comparing a “traditional” mountain bike tire that measures in at about 26″ or 27″ (or 700c, as the case may be) by 2.2″ wide with a newer 4″-wide fat tire, there is a crucial difference, in that the added width/height of the tire causes the entire frame to ride higher off the ground, and to make the bike’s physical footprint (bikeprint?) larger, which means that it isn’t so easy to just throw these fat tire bikes into the back of the family station wagon or slide them into a bike rack. And fitting them into smaller spaces, such as an elevator or stairwell or apartment or light rail or bus, is rather tricky. But what cargo bike manufacturers — and Juiced Bikes — have learned is that you can have virtually the same riding comfort by putting a big fat tire on a smaller wheel diameter, such as a 20″ wheel, and have a relatively smaller bikeprint (bike footprint?).

The new Juiced Bikes RipRacer features a step-through frame for ease of mounting and dismounting, a lighter overall weight (55 pounds) than the company’s other e-bikes, a 52V battery (available for the 20 mph Class 2 version with 10Ah of capacity, or a 15Ah unit for the 28 mph Class 3 version), hydraulic disk brakes, integrated head- and tail/brake lights, and a 750W geared hub motor.

The aluminum frame itself is said to fit riders ranging from 5 feet tall to 6’3″, and with its smaller wheelbase (40.3″ versus 45″ for the company’s RipCurrent model) and total length of 62.3″ (versus 75″ for the RipCurrent), the RipRacer appears to be more approachable (and ridable, and stowable) for new e-bike riders. Because let’s face it, if your previous bike was a fairly light 25-pound mountain or road bike with bog-standard tires, which is easy to load onto a bike rack, into the back of a truck, or haul up and down stairs, then going to an 80-pound e-bike with huge wheels and tires might be a bit intimidating.

“With a younger generation becoming more and more interested in electric bikes, we saw the opportunity to launch a smaller model at an entry-level price point, an e-bike that appeals to a wider audience, but of course with the signature performance features the Juiced brand is so well known for. By offering a new frame style that’s a lot lighter and more nimble, and adding a range of colors, both new and experienced e-bike riders get a thrilling riding experience that’s also extremely functional and safe. And, like all of our e-bikes, it’s a great way to replace expensive and energy inefficient car miles.” – Tora Harris, CEO and Founder of Juiced Bikes

Before you go throwing your money at Juiced Bikes for a holiday gift under the tree for grandma this year, you’ll want to read the fine print (OK, so it’s actually not in “fine print” these days), which will let you know that Juiced Bikes is actually just taking pre-orders for the RipRacer right now, with deliveries expected to start sometime in March of 2022 (which is perfect timing for early spring cycling, but likely to be disappointing if grandma wants to start shredding over New Year’s).

The Class 2 RipRacer is priced at $1399 right now, and the Class 3 is priced at $1599, and if you ask me, you’ll most likely be happiest with the Class 3 bike’s 28 mph top speed and 55-mile range per charge (compared to the Class 2’s 20 mph top speed and 35-mile range), and it only costs two extra Benjamins. The new models are available in Baja Blue, Mystic Green, Hi-Viz yellow, and Noir (matte black). Learn more at Juiced Bikes.

