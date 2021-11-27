5-Hectare Solar Park Being Built Along French Highway

Vinci Group, which specializes in construction, concessions, and energy, is responding to the climate crisis by focusing on accelerating the transformation of infrastructure, mobility, and living environments. One such project by Vinci is a new solar park along a French highway.

PV Magazine reports that Vinci Autoroute, which is a unit of Vinci Group, is partnering with Tryba Energy, which specializes in solar energy projects, to build a ground-mounted photovoltaic facility along the A19 highway. In total, the area encompasses 5 hectares and is located near the town of Chantecoq in northern France.

Tryba Energy noted that this project is a part of its environmental ambition to accelerate the ecological transition of the highway and that the PV power plant would make it possible to use the unused land near the highway to produce renewable energy.

Once it’s in operation, the plant will produce around 6,100 MWh of electricity per year. The project, which is worth €4 million, is being financed by Tryba Energy and is slated for commissioning by the end of 2023.

Tryba Energy elaborated a bit on the partnership and plans for the new solar PV power plant in Chantecoq. The renewable energy will be supplied to the network and will power around 1,500 homes on the Loiret while also preventing the emissions of 488 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

“The availability of land is today one of the major challenges for the development of solar energy in France. Indeed, the development of renewable energies must not come at the cost of the artificialization of the soil. The land already artificial and available remains scarce on French territory. By using unused motorway rights-of-way to develop photovoltaic parks, VINCI Autoroutes contributes to the development of renewable energies without increasing the artificialization of soils and is therefore fully in line with government objectives.”

“This commitment is shared by TRYBA ENERGY, whose mission is to exploit abandoned areas to deploy green electricity projects. Representing an investment of more than € 4 million, this project is fully funded by TRYBA ENERGY, which intervenes at all stages, from design to maintenance and operation, including the financing and construction of photovoltaic parks.”

