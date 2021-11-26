Volkswagen Accepting Orders For Its ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV

The Volkswagen ID.5 is pretty much an ID.4 with a a curvaceous exterior. The company says it has only 12 mm less headroom for rear-seat passengers than the ID.4 but offers the kind of stylish exterior buyers crave. In a press release, the company says customers can now place an order for an ID.5 online.

The ID.5 will come with only a 77 kWh battery pack. The ID.5 Pro has a single 128 kW (172 hp) motor driving the rear wheels. The ID.5 Pro Performance offers a more powerful 150 kW (201 hp) rear motor, while the ID.5 GTX has dual motors with a total of 220 kW (295 hp). The GTX can accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds, the company says.

More important to most drivers than winning the stoplight grand prix is range. The ID.5 Pro and ID.5 Pro Performance both have a range of up to 520 km (WLTP) and a maximum charging power of 135 kW. The all-wheel-drive ID.5 GTX has a range of up to 490 km (WLTP) and a maximum charging power of up to 150 kW — enough to add 100 kilometers of range in just 6 minutes at DC fast charging stations. The ID.5 Pro starts at €46,515 in Germany before government incentives.

The company emphasizes the connectivity of all ID.5 models. “Over-the-air updates ensure the ID.5 always stays up-to-date. The comprehensive driver assist systems with new functions are included in the optionally available Travel Assist with swarm data. This enhances driving comfort as a result of the interaction between ACC and Lane Assist, combined with navigation data and data from the cloud transmitted by other vehicles (swarm data). Local hazard alert with Car2X technology is on board as standard. Parking is now even easier, too, thanks to (optional) Park Assist Plus with memory function.”

Klaus Zellmer, a member of the Volkswagen board of management, waxes eloquent about the ID.5. “Our elegant e-SUV coupé already gives customers the new ID.Software 3.0. In concrete terms, this means that improved charging capacity and voice control ensure a high level of user comfort. Latest generation assist systems demonstrate Volkswagen’s software expertise — here we’re taking the next step towards automated driving as part of the ACCELERATE strategy.”

