Little House Brewing Company Gets A New Tesla Solar Roof

Little House Brewing Company, a microbrewery in downtown Chester, Connecticut, took to Twitter to share its news of a new Tesla solar roof. The company shared that this had been a dream of theirs since well before they opened. Adding a special thank you to the team at Tesla Solar, they noted that it was fun sharing beers with the team who installed both a new solar roof and Tesla Powerwalls.

If there’s ever a power outage in that area, the microbrewery will definitely be a place for comfort, warmth, and safety for those seeking such a place to charge their phones and connect with loved ones.

On a related note, Hyundai is now planning to offer its own version of home energy services. The automaker announced that its new Hyundai Home is an integrated clean energy ecosystem that will provide solutions for both consumers’ vehicles and their homes. Hyundai plans to offer solar panels, its own version of a home energy storage system, and an EV charger for the home.

 
is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

