Little House Brewing Company Gets A New Tesla Solar Roof

Little House Brewing Company, a microbrewery in downtown Chester, Connecticut, took to Twitter to share its news of a new Tesla solar roof. The company shared that this had been a dream of theirs since well before they opened. Adding a special thank you to the team at Tesla Solar, they noted that it was fun sharing beers with the team who installed both a new solar roof and Tesla Powerwalls.

We are so excited to announce that Little House is going #Solar! This has been a dream of ours since before we opened. A huge thank you to the team @Tesla Solar – what an incredible job they did on our new solar roof and powerwalls! It was fun sharing beers with you! 🍻☀️🍺 pic.twitter.com/x6rVnECJzV — Little House Brewing Company (@LittleHouseBrew) November 21, 2021

If there’s ever a power outage in that area, the microbrewery will definitely be a place for comfort, warmth, and safety for those seeking such a place to charge their phones and connect with loved ones.

On a related note, Hyundai is now planning to offer its own version of home energy services. The automaker announced that its new Hyundai Home is an integrated clean energy ecosystem that will provide solutions for both consumers’ vehicles and their homes. Hyundai plans to offer solar panels, its own version of a home energy storage system, and an EV charger for the home.

