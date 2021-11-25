Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Natural gas plant. Image by Loïc Manegarium from Pexels.

Climate Change

German Government Deal: 2030 Coal Phaseout, But Plenty Of Questions Remain

Despite high expectations, the final text of the new German government’s deal is disappointing and does not live up to Germany’s climate leadership prospects

Published

Courtesy of the European Environmental Bureau (EEB).

Presented by the party leaders of SPD, Greens and FDP, the government agreement includes an accelerated coal phaseout “ideally” by 2030 (eight years earlier than previously planned). Despite leaks pointing at outlawing gas boilers by 2035 and the end of power generation from gas by 2040, no such commitments appear to have been announced in the end.

An accelerated 2030 coal phaseout is inevitable in order to meet the EU’s environmental, energy and climate targets, as well as the goals of the Paris Agreement. Ambition must be maintained to ensure that “ideally” does not allow for delays.

The collapse of coal profits has made coal uneconomic and means that subsidising German coal would be an intolerable waste of public money.

The 2030 coal phaseout of Germany, a top EU coal consumer, applies pressure on other Member States lagging behind in their coal exit plans, namely Bulgaria, Czechia and Poland.

On heating, the announcement of “all newly installed heating systems must be operated with 65% renewable energy by 2025” is highly disappointing. All new dwellings should only rely on renewable heating and hybrid solutions should be left only for niche renovation markets such as protected buildings. Time is running out to decarbonise a heating sector which is responsible for 12% of the EU’s total CO2 emissions, equivalent to the emissions of all the cars in the EU.

Furthermore, the deal seems to leave the door open for fossil gas to remain in the German energy mix with provisions on “H2-ready gas power plants” and inclusion of methane-based H2 in the short term, putting climate targets at risk and leaving citizens exposed to the volatility of its prices.

Our Paris Agreement Compatible energy scenario proves that by reducing demand for electricity generation, especially in buildings, and increasing renewable energy supply, we can achieve a fossil gas phaseout by 2035.

Riccardo Nigro, EEB Campaign Coordinator for Coal Combustion and Mines, said:

“This new deal means checkmate for coal in Germany and sets a tone for the inevitable 2030 coal endgame across Europe. Now the new German government should not waste further public money to compensate lignite operators to exit an unprofitable and harmful business, but instead use that money for sustainable, renewable energy and to ensure a just transition.”

Davide Sabbadin, EEB Campaign Coordinator on heating, said:

“While the high 2030’s renewable target will certainly drive renewable heating in buildings, this looks like a missed chance for Germany to give clear indications to the heating market. Removing fossil gas from both our new and existing homes is essential for achieving climate goals and protecting citizens from soaring energy bills”.

Patrick ten Brink, EEB Deputy Secretary-General, added:

“We hope that the new German coalition adds its weight to avoid nuclear and gas being part of the EU green taxonomy. This German Government must play a pivotal role in the climate negotiations and push for ambitious ‘Fit For 55’ and Zero Pollution Action Plan policy files, while helping to ensure the European Green Deal reaches its transformative potential”.

The deal will be put to the three parties for their consideration, which if approved would see SPD’s Olaf Scholz elected as chancellor in the week beginning 6 December.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Clean Up After Your Pooch & Save The Planet At The Same Time

The recent talkfest in Glasgow has made it obvious that the world is fast heading into the poo, and we are all asking what...

4 hours ago

Climate Change

The MC³ XPRIZE Carbon Removal Team

What better way to spend a hard lockdown in Victoria, Australia, and Sunway, Malaysia, than by submitting a proposal for Elon Musk’s $100 million...

5 hours ago
Three Sisters of the outback in Carisbrooke, Australia Three Sisters of the outback in Carisbrooke, Australia

Fossil Fuels

Twiggy Forrest Pushing To Redirect Australia’s Diesel Rebate To Fund Green Hydrogen

Andrew (Twiggy) Forrest of Fortescue Metals has poked a stick in the eye of two of the biggest Australian export industries. He has managed...

10 hours ago

Cars

List of Most Efficient Cars in 2022 Dominated by Electric Vehicles

Originally published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory. As the holiday road trip season approaches and more workers are headed back to offices and daily commutes,...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.