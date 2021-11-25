Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Model 3

Cars

Couple Uses Tesla Summon To Safely Scare Off Javelinas

Published

A couple from Scottsdale, Arizona, found themselves in a unique predicament in which they ended up being saved by the Summon feature of their Tesla Model 3. The couple, Kimberly and Jeff Weeldreyer, were showing their new home to a friend, Carolyn. The home was still under construction, and while showing it, they noticed a family of javelinas outside.

Jeff realized that the javelinas could become very projective since there were two babies in the family. 12News noted that Jeff suggested that his wife and their friend, Carolyn, retreat back inside the home. At first, Kimberly and Carolyn didn’t know why Jeff wanted them to go back inside until he explained that there were javelinas in their yard. They tried doing what the Arizona Game & Fish Department tell residents to do when they come across javelinas. Jeff told 12News, “We would open the window and make a loud noise like this (clapping) and they would just freeze for a second. Then they would just go back to what they were doing.”

Jeff began to feel like he, Kimberly, and Carolyn were trapped inside their home after ten minutes of them trying to scare the animals away. The javelinas were not leaving, so it was time for Jeff to get creative. Jeff explained that at first, he tried honking at the javelinas. They would freeze but then go back to what they were doing.

Using the Tesla app on his phone, Jeff summoned his Tesla Model 3.

“Okay, well, let’s see what happens if I move this big car right behind him and see how they will react.”

Once the vehicle started moving, the family of javelinas freaked out and took off.

When 12News asked Jeff what Tesla’s new slogan could be after this, he said, “Maybe they put a new feature in so it makes some kind of lion noise or something. They can kind of built on it, market it as some kind of animal protection device.”

Kimberly pointed out that this won’t be the last time they will have encounters with the wildlife and emphasized that they were on the wildlife’s turf. However, the couple now knows how to safely scare any wildlife away if they are ever trapped inside their home.

“Here we are, we are living among the wildlife, it’s part of it. So we are on their turf. We have to learn to share the turf together. We can clear them out if we want to. We know what to do now.”

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

saving the Rainforest saving the Rainforest

Agriculture

Tesla Vegan Leather Seats — How Not To Destroy The Rainforest

Leather remains a lucrative commodity and a big problem for many automotive brands, which are being linked to the environmental degradation of the Amazon...

11 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Giga Texas Update: 10K Low-Skilled Jobs, $1 Billion In Costs, Construction To Be Completed In 2021

There are some new updates out for Tesla Giga Texas. We knew beforehand that Tesla was planning to create thousands of jobs in Austin...

22 hours ago

Cars

A Ford Executive Told Potential Mustang Mach-E Buyer It’d Probably Be Better To Buy A Tesla

Auto dealers strike again. Unable to avoid or removing dealer markup fees on the Mustang Mach-E, a Ford executive told a potential customer to...

23 hours ago

Cars

16% Plugin Vehicle Share In Chinese Auto Market!

Plugin vehicles are all the rage in China, having scored 325,000 registrations in October, up 113% year over year (YoY). That’s an especially impressive...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.