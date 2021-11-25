Couple Uses Tesla Summon To Safely Scare Off Javelinas

A couple from Scottsdale, Arizona, found themselves in a unique predicament in which they ended up being saved by the Summon feature of their Tesla Model 3. The couple, Kimberly and Jeff Weeldreyer, were showing their new home to a friend, Carolyn. The home was still under construction, and while showing it, they noticed a family of javelinas outside.

Jeff realized that the javelinas could become very projective since there were two babies in the family. 12News noted that Jeff suggested that his wife and their friend, Carolyn, retreat back inside the home. At first, Kimberly and Carolyn didn’t know why Jeff wanted them to go back inside until he explained that there were javelinas in their yard. They tried doing what the Arizona Game & Fish Department tell residents to do when they come across javelinas. Jeff told 12News, “We would open the window and make a loud noise like this (clapping) and they would just freeze for a second. Then they would just go back to what they were doing.”

Jeff began to feel like he, Kimberly, and Carolyn were trapped inside their home after ten minutes of them trying to scare the animals away. The javelinas were not leaving, so it was time for Jeff to get creative. Jeff explained that at first, he tried honking at the javelinas. They would freeze but then go back to what they were doing.

Using the Tesla app on his phone, Jeff summoned his Tesla Model 3.

“Okay, well, let’s see what happens if I move this big car right behind him and see how they will react.”

Once the vehicle started moving, the family of javelinas freaked out and took off.

When 12News asked Jeff what Tesla’s new slogan could be after this, he said, “Maybe they put a new feature in so it makes some kind of lion noise or something. They can kind of built on it, market it as some kind of animal protection device.”

Kimberly pointed out that this won’t be the last time they will have encounters with the wildlife and emphasized that they were on the wildlife’s turf. However, the couple now knows how to safely scare any wildlife away if they are ever trapped inside their home.

“Here we are, we are living among the wildlife, it’s part of it. So we are on their turf. We have to learn to share the turf together. We can clear them out if we want to. We know what to do now.”

