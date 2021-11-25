Clean Up After Your Pooch & Save The Planet At The Same Time

The recent talkfest in Glasgow has made it obvious that the world is fast heading into the poo, and we are all asking what we can do about it. SECOS is offering one solution, compostable dog waste bags. Okay, you won’t save the planet using these, but you will help the planet.

“SECOS sees its mission to replace single use plastics with compostable alternatives. Of the 80 million tonnes of plastic produced each year for single use flexible packaging, 20 million tonnes of plastic are used to create between 0.5 to 1 trillion single-use plastic bags each year,” SECOS writes. “On average each bag is utilized for 12 minutes. Compostable alternatives made with Cardia’s patented formulas and annually renewable resources make sense as they reduce the environmental pollution caused by the proliferation of plastic bags which can take decades to break down. And Cardia’s bioplastic solutions are much more environmentally friendly than paper. It would take 150 million trees each year to produce paper bag alternatives as well as a 6x higher energy use to manufacture paper bags.”

SECOS is an Australian company, but the US Department of Veteran Affairs’ Veteran Canteen Services (“VCS”) has selected SECOS to supply its MyEcoPet compostable waste bag products to 97 stores throughout the USA.

With over 90 million dogs in the US alone, demand for compostable pet waste bags is expected to be strong.

The launch of SECOS’ pet waste bags under its own brand, MyEcoPet, into the US market follows its recent success in supplying Woolworths in Australia with its MyEcoBag product range. SECOS is also in discussion with other major US distributors and retail chains.

The US launch will be supported by social media, trade show exhibits, and other marketing efforts. They just need a celebrity dog endorsement.

SECOS has manufactured and delivered for sale over 50 million dog waste bags in the US to date.

SECOS plans to follow its MyEcoPet launch into the US by offering other compostable products to major US distributors and retail chains.

