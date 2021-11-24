Connect with us

First statewide poll by Coltura on phasing out the sale of new gas vehicles by 2030 shows strong voter support as concerns mount about the impacts of localized air pollution and the climate crisis.

Clean Transport

Coltura Poll: US Voters Support Full Transition To EVs by 2030

Published

In the first national poll by Coltura, an environmental group that is focused on phasing out the use of gasoline, US voters said that they support a full transition to EVs by 2030. The strong voter support reflects the concerns of the impacts of localized air pollution as well as the climate crisis.

The poll was conducted by Nexus Polling, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communications and was commissioned by Coltura.

It found that a 35%–55% margin of US voters support the requiring of all new cars sold in their state to be electric by 2030. Gas-powered cars are a key contributor of carbon pollution fueling the climate crisis.

According to the poll data, 73% of voters said that requiring new cars manufactured in 2030 or later to be electric would have a positive impact on air quality. An additional 64% said it would have a positive impact on climate change, 61% on health, and 58% on energy independence. Janelle London, Coltuera’s co-executive director, pointed out how the data from the poll emphasized the importance of a 2030 target date for phasing out gasoline-powered cars.

"To achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, we must address a major source of carbon pollution driving the climate crisis: gas-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs.

The demographics of the voters were included in the data. 71% were aged between 18 and 34, 69% were Black, and 67% were Hispanic — and these groups were particularly supportive of phasing out gasoline-powered cars by 2030. Clean transportation and energy lead at GreenLatinos Dr. Andrea Marpillero-Colomina spoke about how people of color have suffered more from the impacts of pollution and climate change caused by gas-powered cars.

“People of color suffer profoundly and disproportionately from the impacts of pollution and climate change caused by gasoline-powered vehicles. These polling results demonstrate the support in Black and Latino communities for the move to an all-electric car future. For Latinos, investing in EVs is directly tied to our health and wellbeing. Latino children are three times more likely than non-Hispanic white children to live in counties where air quality standards are poor, and nearly one third live in counties where hazardous air pollutant concentrations exceed a one in 10,000 cancer risk level.”

Results from the state polls conducted throughout the country showed support for a 2030 phase-out of gas cars are as follows:

  • New York: 66% in favor / 24% opposed
  • Hawaii: 66% in favor / 24% opposed
  • California: 62% in favor / 31% opposed
  • Massachusetts: 62% in favor / 28% opposed
  • New Jersey: 58% in favor / 30% opposed
  • Oregon: 58% in favor / 33% opposed
  • Washington: 58% in favor / 34% opposed
  • Michigan: 55% in favor / 33% opposed
  • Florida: 55% in favor / 37% opposed
  • Nevada: 52% in favor / 39% opposed
  • New Mexico: 51% in favor / 38% opposed
  • Colorado: 50% in favor / 38% opposed
  • Texas: 47% in favor / 34% opposed

Dr. Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, said, “A majority of voters have positive opinions about EVs and say it is important that the U.S. transition from gas to electricity-powered cars.”

Dr. Edward Maibach, director of the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication, said, “Voters across the country are eager to see government action to combat climate change and reduce air pollution.”

 
