GreenMission Founder Is On A Mission To Buy His First Tesla

Vetle Husby, the founder of GreenMission, recently shared why he started the company and what he plans to do with the profits from his business. Vetle is from Oslo, Norway, and he explained that he is saving up to buy his first Tesla. He’ll be turning 18 soon and told me that his dream is to buy a used Tesla Model S.

His family has had a Tesla for many years and he loves Tesla’s products as well as the brand and company itself. Its mission also inspired his own. He recently bought a 3D printer and has printed a variety of things. With wireless phone charging becoming mainstream, he wanted to solve the issue of wireless phone charging for Tesla Model S and X vehicles (the older ones that don’t come with this by default).

“I thought I could try to make one for fun with my new 3D printer. We used it in our Tesla for a while and realized that this was a great product! The charger I sell today has gone through countless iterations since the first charger I made!”

GreenMission’s 3D printers are powered with renewable energy from rooftop solar panels. The company also uses hydropower when more energy is needed. Also, for every product sold, GreenMission buys UN climate quotas to eliminate all CO2 pollution that is in the lifecycle of its products.

Vetle shared more about his dream and how driving a Tesla is a special feeling.

“I’m soon turning 18 and I can’t wait to take my driver’s license (18 years is the age limit in Norway). My dream is to buy a used Model S! The reason I want a Tesla is that I love both their cars and Tesla as a company.

“Driving a Tesla is a special feeling. The huge center screen, no engine sound, minimalistic interior, and perfectly smooth acceleration make it feel like you’re driving a spaceship. Having my own Tesla for daily driving and road trips would be a dream coming true!”

Vetle plans to use profits from his business to purchase his own Tesla. You can support his business here.

 
