1st Look At Tesla Waypoints (VIDEO)

Trevor Page with Tesla Owners Online has shared a first look at Tesla’s new waypoints capability in the Tesla navigation system. I remember standing in front of the stage at the Tesla Plaid event when someone, I think it was Tesla Raj, yelled out, “Waypoints!” Elon Musk begrudgingly gave in. It was pretty hilarious. As two weeks of Elon Time have now passed, we find ourselves getting ready for the American holiday season and waypoints are here just in time.

Trevor noted that this was 2021.40.6 and a quick look showed navigation improvements.

We finally get waypoints after bugging Elon for years and trying to convince him that waypoints were something worthwhile to add to the car. We now have it.”

You can now press a plus up in the right corner of the navigation text box, or you can click on a location on the map and then click “Add” to add a stop to the route.

The only flaw is that once you add a waypoint to the route, there isn’t a way to reorder the destinations or even remove them. So, if you make a mistake, you have to press Cancel and start all over again. That flaw can be easily corrected in another over-the-air software update — if Tesla decides to improve the waypoints system in that way.

“If anybody at Tesla’s watching, please implement that. That would be really nice. We really appreciate having waypoints finally, but a way to reorder these would be also welcome as well.”

 
