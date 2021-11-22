Cybertruck-Inspired Micro Tiny Home, Part 10

It has been nearly a year since I began a collaboration with Alekz Londos to sustainably address the homelessness crisis exacerbated by COVID-19. The project was simple and had a realistic goal of helping a few people get a safe and good night’s sleep. Several Micro Tiny Homes were built by Alekz, who soon found himself being a quasi-social worker. Despite his best efforts to just stay focused on building, Alekz could not turn a blind eye to the suffering of the people who lived in his Micro Tiny Homes.

It was an iterative process aided by useful feedback from CleanTechnica readers. Our imaginations were lit on fire, and the collaboration over the internet broke the doldrums of COVID isolation.

Each person given a Micro Tiny Home brought a new story to tell and a new perspective. If you want to read any of the previous stories they listed on microtinyhomes.com. The website also contains detailed schematics and instructions on how a Micro Tiny Home can be built.

Luckily, Alekz was able to inspire many more to build Micro Tiny Homes, which has allowed the project to continue. With the COVID vaccine, we were finally able to have large workshops, where volunteers donated their time to build and artistically paint Micro Tiny Homes. Jason Samson has been leading these efforts. You can contact him through this Gofundme link.

Originally, the Micro Tiny Homes were painted silver to look like the Cybertruck, as that was the inspiration. However, this new artistic aspect to the project was able to bring in so many more creative individuals.

The first nine articles brought in some very generous donations and hopefully, we can get that back on track as the new group of builders have a successful Gofundme currently up and running.

They are more than capable of putting the funds to good use. They even recently organized a large garage sale to raise funds. If you cannot donate, please help spread the fundraiser and the news.

For the rest of this article, I will simply leave you with some new pictures of the recent progress that has been made. If you have any helpful ideas for the project be sure to leave a comment.

