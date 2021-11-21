Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Choosing An Electric Vehicle Charging Station — The Basics

Published

This is a short section of our new, free 2021–2022 EV Chargers Guide. More sections of the report will be published shortly, or you can just download the full report now. The report is free thanks to sponsorship from NeoCharge and EV Connect.

While people mostly use the term “EV charger,” the technical name for a charging station is EVSE, which stands for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment.

This is a device that safely supplies electric energy to electric vehicles to recharge them. Charging an electric vehicle is safe and easy, as long as it is done with proper, safety-certified equipment. Common EVSE use established protocols to ensure electrical safety throughout the charging process — for the user, the vehicle, and the power grid. Almost every charger on the market is suitable for indoor or outdoor use these days.

Choosing the right charging station may seem like a complex process, but it does not have to be overwhelming. The first step is to make sure you have the capacity in your electrical panel for the charging station to be installed. It’s also advisable to make sure that the EVSE you want to buy has a warranty and customer support is available.

All charging stations included in this guide are safety tested and certified by a nationally recognized testing laboratory (NRTL), such as Intertek (ETL) or Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL). The NRTL certification marks are provided on the product itself (present on the rating plate). The building inspector will look for the rating plate to make sure the product has been installed according to its certification.

Most EV charging station manufacturers offer a 3 year warranty for their products. Some of the warranties are extendable to 5 years. (Please see the table to find warranty information for the specific charging stations that interest you.) One important thing to note regarding warranties, though: many of these warranties are for the parts only and do not include the labor. Some companies will offer full parts and labor warranties. Look at the fine print or contact the company if it’s not clear which is offered before buying the product.

There are two types of home chargers available: Level 1 chargers and Level 2 chargers. In coming sections, we will discuss pros & cons of each, and also share a variety of products from both categories.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Charging Electric Car With Normal Electricity Outlet — Level 1 Charging 101

This is a short section of our new, free 2021–2022 EV Chargers Guide. More sections of the report will be published shortly, or you...

2 hours ago

Clean Transport

EV Charging & Chargers 101 — New Report

The electric vehicle market is budding in the United States, and that means adoption is shifting from the very early adopters who know more...

November 1, 2021
FLO EV charging station FLO EV charging station

Clean Transport

US Charging Networks Getting More Connected

Electric vehicle chargers are almost invisible to non-EV drivers. They don’t have large signs towering high above everything else in bright colors. The don’t...

September 1, 2021

Cars

What Should You Bring On A Tesla Road Trip?

By Charles Morris If you like reading about Tesla road trips, there are some great stories about family road trips, European road trips, winter road trips, skiing and snowboarding trips, and many...

July 23, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.