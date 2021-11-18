Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
electric airplanes aircraft zero emission United Airlines
United Airlines launches big new plan for zero emission electric airplanes (photo courtesy of United Airlines).

Aviation

UK-Led COP Aviation Declaration Too Weak to Clean Up Flying

The International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition launched at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

Published

Originally published on Transport & Environment.

The UK-led international climate ambition declaration for aviation announced last week is too weak to reduce flying’s climate impact, says Transport & Environment. In relying on the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the signatories make the same mistakes as previous efforts to tackle aviation emissions, says the group.

The declaration, signed by the UK, France and the US, among others, recognises that the number of global air passengers and cargo is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades, putting significant pressure on the planet. It calls on states to observe the Paris Agreement’s goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

But, T&E warns, relying on ICAO and its carbon offsetting scheme to achieve net-zero in the long-term, will be just another distraction from real measures to clean up flying in the near term.

Matt Finch, UK policy manager at T&E, said: “The world is crying out for strong action to address global aviation emissions. This is not it. We cannot let this declaration detract us from the fact that individual countries should be going further and faster.”

Most worryingly, says T&E, is that in relying on ICAO the signatories have failed to take the most essential step to address aviation emissions by including these emissions in their national climate targets — something the UK, who led the declaration, committed to itself earlier this year.

Matt Finch concluded: “At a COP dedicated to raising ambition, it’s disappointing that these states continue to rely on the UN’s deeply flawed aviation agency. The signatories should follow the UK’s lead and take the essential first step of including their share of  aviation emissions in their individual country budgets. Clean aviation will remain grounded so long as states continue to shirk their individual responsibility to act.”

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Microgrids Powered by Renewable Energy Will Generate Half a Million Jobs & $72 Billion in GDP Growth by 2030

New report conducted by Guidehouse Insights and commissioned by Civil Society Institute, Millennial Action Project and RMI shows lasting impact on local economies and...

4 hours ago

Cars

The Race To Catch Tesla In Electric Vehicle Sales

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris As the legacy automakers increase their commitment to electric vehicles, just about all the auto industry analysts expect that...

13 hours ago

Clean Power

How to Improve the Humble Fish & Chip Shop

I recently had the pleasure of visiting the Bay Boats Chippy. Craig, the owner and a pioneer in improving life and business using renewable...

1 day ago

Batteries

That’s Not A Big Battery, This Is A Big Battery

After surviving fire issues, Australia’s newest biggest battery, the Victorian Big Battery (VBB) near Geelong, has discharged at its full 300MW capacity for the...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.