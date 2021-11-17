Connect with us

Mesa Fire & Medical To Receive Fully Electric Fire Truck — An E-ONE Vector

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department (in Arizona) will soon receive an E-ONE Vector, a fully electric fire truck. REV Fire Group, which is comprised of REV Group, Inc. companies such as E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™, announced the news earlier this month.

The company noted that its new, all-electric Vector fire truck was introduced back in August, and Mesa is now the first confirmed customer. The fire truck is customizable and has the industry’s longest electric pumping duration. This allows for 4 hose lines to be in use for 4 hours on a single charge. Other features include a battery storage solution that offers a low center of gravity and regenerative braking, benefits of electric vehicles in general.

The all-electric fire truck supports Mesa’s climate action plan and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Mayor John Giles of Mesa shared some thoughts about this.

“I’m an advocate for electric vehicles — it’s a better technology and this is one of many steps we can take to bring us closer to our Climate Action Plan goals.

“We look forward to this as a study in the potential cost-savings and efficiency of electric vehicles in City operations.”

Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales for the REV Fire Group, shared some thoughts about how developing the Vector enabled the team to work closely with its customers.

“In developing the Vector, we worked closely with our customers to identify their product needs. Using this feedback, we designed a robust EV rig that upholds our commitment to providing the highest quality and best performing fire apparatus.

“We are excited to partner with Mesa in protecting both their community and the environment and look forward to delivering the first of these revolutionary EV fire trucks. The Vector is well equipped to serve the needs of Mesa firefighters and customizable for department needs across the country.”

Currently, an E-ONE authorized dealer, H&E Equipment, is coordinating the Mesa order, and delivery is expected sometime next. year.

 
