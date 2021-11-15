Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Solar Farm

Clean Power

Indian State Of Andhra Pradesh To Buy 7 Gigawatts Of Solar Power

Published

The Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has agreed to enter perhaps the largest solar power purchase agreement with the Solar Corporation of India (SECI).

The power distribution utilities of Andhra Pradesh have secured approval from the state regulator to procure 7 gigawatts of solar power from projects auctioned by SECI. Power will be supplied in tranches between September 2024 and September 2026.

Distribution utilities will supply this power to over 1.8 million farmers for nine hours a day free of cost. Currently, these utilities supply power to farmers at Rs 4.36 ($0.056) per kilowatt-hour. The utilities had earlier planned to procure 10 gigawatts of solar power through auctions. These projects were supposed to be set up a solar power park within the state.

The state government had issued a 10 GW tender in January 2021 and had received bids for 6.4 gigawatts of capacity from a number of leading project developers. However, the tender ran into legal trouble and was eventually quashed.

By procuring power through SECI, Andhra Pradesh is expected to save Rs 2.3 billion ($304 million) in solar park and transmission infrastructure development costs. SECI will reportedly supply power from the 12 gigawatts of solar power capacity it allocated to Adani Green Energy and Azure Power under the manufacturing-linked power generation tender. Apart from power generation capacity, Adani Green Energy and Azure Power are required to manufacture 2 gigawatts and 1 gigawatt of solar modules.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India X Cleantech – November 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news from...

8 hours ago

Buildings

Greening India’s Homes & Vehicles With Low-Cost Finance

Greater Credit from Financial Institutions Can Improve Affordability, Awareness, and Adoption

November 2, 2021

Clean Power

Utilities & EV Dreams in India

Guest blog by Nitish Arora and Jessica Korsh India needs to exponentially increase the number of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to power the...

October 23, 2021
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — October 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

October 22, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.