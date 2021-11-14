Tesla Starts Installing Starlink Satellite Dishes At Some Of Its Superchargers

Elon Musk and Tesla are making progress on yet another promise. In October 2021, Elon Musk promised that Tesla’s Superchargers will eventually have free WiFi. He was replying to @JayInShanghai after Jay pointed out that all Superchargers should have WiFi.

They will — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

Twitter user, Brandon Starr, noticed something different about the Superchargers in Lisbon, Connecticut. He tweeted the photo below noting that Tesla was adding Starlink dishes to the stations. He added that this was the first Starlink dish he’d seen in person and that it would be a great idea for Tesla to use V3 chargers as ground stations during emergencies. Brandon also added, in a followup tweet, that there was WiFi being broadcast called “Tesla.”

@dirtytesla @Gfilche @Erdayastronaut looks like Tesla started to add starlink dishes to supercharger stations. This one is at a 250kw supercharger in Lisbon CT. First starlink dish I’ve seen in person. It be a great idea for Tesla to use V3 charger as ground stations in emergency pic.twitter.com/huwbmLyQiM — Brandon Starr (@BStarr119) November 13, 2021

Brandon Starr isn’t the only one noticing Starlink at Tesla Superchargers. Rob Wainwright shared that he saw one on Long Island, NY. And on Reddit, u/HollywoodSX says they saw one at the Supercharger in Lake City, FL. Superchargers having WiFi will not only enable Tesla owners to download over-the-air updates if they are traveling, but will also be a great addition to Elon Musk’s goal of providing entertainment for Tesla’s customers. Many Superchargers are conveniently located at malls, shopping centers, and near grocery stores, but adding WiFi helps a great deal as well.

Entertainment will be critical when cars drive themselves — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2020

