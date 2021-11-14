Connect with us

Tesla Starts Installing Starlink Satellite Dishes At Some Of Its Superchargers

Published

Elon Musk and Tesla are making progress on yet another promise. In October 2021, Elon Musk promised that Tesla’s Superchargers will eventually have free WiFi. He was replying to @JayInShanghai after Jay pointed out that all Superchargers should have WiFi.

Twitter user, Brandon Starr, noticed something different about the Superchargers in Lisbon, Connecticut. He tweeted the photo below noting that Tesla was adding Starlink dishes to the stations. He added that this was the first Starlink dish he’d seen in person and that it would be a great idea for Tesla to use V3 chargers as ground stations during emergencies. Brandon also added, in a followup tweet, that there was WiFi being broadcast called “Tesla.”

Brandon Starr isn’t the only one noticing Starlink at Tesla Superchargers. Rob Wainwright shared that he saw one on Long Island, NY. And on Reddit, u/HollywoodSX says they saw one at the Supercharger in Lake City, FL. Superchargers having WiFi will not only enable Tesla owners to download over-the-air updates if they are traveling, but will also be a great addition to Elon Musk’s goal of providing entertainment for Tesla’s customers. Many Superchargers are conveniently located at malls, shopping centers, and near grocery stores, but adding WiFi helps a great deal as well.

 
Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

