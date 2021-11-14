NFI Expands Its Partnership With Li-Cycle To Recycle Heavy-Duty EV Batteries At Scale

NFI Group has announced the expansion of its partnership with Li-Cycle, which will facilitate heavy-duty battery recycling at scale as heavy-duty EV adoption continues to grow. The partnership is built upon the successful completion of an EV battery recycling pilot program between New Flyer of America, Inc, a subsidiary of NFI, and Li-Cycle, which is North America’s largest lithium-ion battery recycler.

This was Li-Cycle’s first program in the heavy-duty vehicle space. Today, Li-Cycle is able to provide battery recycling for all NFI vehicles, including vehicles from:

New Flyer

MCI

Alexander Dennis

ARBOC

Zero-emission vehicles are becoming more popular, and the obvious choice due to their lower impact on the environment and the ability they offer people to save money on fuel and maintenance. As adoption continues to expand across North American public transit, so will the increased accumulation of end-of-life batteries.

The newly expanded partnership between the two companies will provide operators a viable option for battery recycling that will deliver full-circle sustainability. Chris Stoddart, President of North American Bus and Coach at NFI, shared what NFI has seen since the beginning of the pilot project:

“Since the inception of our pilot project with Li-Cycle, we have witnessed closed-loop resource recovery and environmental stewardship in action – which strongly aligns with our focus on sustainability.

“We are optimistic about Li-Cycle’s ability to support increasing demand for battery recycling, and more importantly, to promote it as a viable alternative for recapturing precious minerals for re-entry into the supply chain. As North America’s leader in electric mass mobility solutions, it was only natural to partner with North America’s largest lithium-ion battery recycler.”

Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer at Li-Cycle, also shared thoughts on the expanded partnership and how the continued collaboration will contribute to a circular economy.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with NFI following the successful completion of our pilot program as we continue to scale our proven, commercial, and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling technologies.

“Through our continued collaboration, NFI and Li-Cycle will contribute to a circular economy by recycling heavy-duty EV batteries in a truly sustainable, fit-for-purpose pathway.”

The two companies are both members of CALSTART, an international nonprofit focused on accelerating the pace of clean technology and the adoption of clean transportation.

Advertisement