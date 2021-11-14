Connect with us

Honest Government Ad | Net Zero by 2050 (feat. Greta Thunberg)

Climate Change

COP26 — Best Summary Out There

Published

Well, we’ve had the speeches and the briefings, the commitments and the backstepping, big things happening and deals being done. COP26 has dominated the news cycle for many of us. Some see progress and some see blah blah blah. It’s just not cricket and I worry that it is too little too late.

I think that this “Honest Government Ad” below sums it up pretty well. It is made by people who live in the country that has the highest per capita carbon emissions, led by a federal government that is well and truly in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry. This government only got in because of preference deals done with the far right Clive Palmer party, and then by only one seat. If only we had had a stronger opposition. Though, they are controlled by the unions, the strongest of which are the ones that work in — guess where — the fossil fuel industry.

A new election is coming soon. Let’s hope we get more independents who have the courage to do something. Anyway, here is the ad. It features a lot of truth, an abundance of sarcasm, a plethora of swearing, and a swig of Greta Thunberg. (Warning: language, language, and language.)

 
David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

