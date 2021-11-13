Video: Tesla FSD Beta 10.4 Executes Unprotected Left Turn Flawlessly

In a short video uploaded by What Is It Like? on Youtube, a family was chauffeured to church by Tesla’s FSD Beta 10.4. In the video description, the owner noted that the Tesla is a Model S Raven and that it executed the drive without any disengagements.

In the video, you can hear the family talking about the drive, and as they came up to the unprotected left turn, FSD slowed to a stop as the stop sign and then began to creep forward. It stopped for traffic, then quickly made the left turn once the traffic was gone. A few moments later, it also yielded as it turned right and then continued on its way smoothly.

Tesla recently released its 10.4 FSD Beta update, which included key improvements such as improved emergency vehicle detection. In the release notes, shared by Dirty Tesla in the tweet below, Tesla noted other improvements, such as VRU detection for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcycles. This was improved by adding data from next-generation autolabeling with a precision of +35% and recall of +20%.

Here is #FSDBeta V10.4 release notes. Also, improved visuals for crosswalks. Coming soon to a 98 near you. pic.twitter.com/Ca6sWuF6kA — Dirty Tesla 🦃 (@DirtyTesla) November 6, 2021

Along with the improved emergency vehicle detection, Tesla improved handling as well as the detection of high-speed objects when crossing high-speed roads. Tesla also enabled faster acceleration across high-speed roads. Another improvement is better handling when driving off of the navigation route.

The first test with #FSDBeta 10.4 was an awesome zero disengagement drive to a park through a construction zone. Many things become smoother I think. It also read the temporary speed sign at the construction zone for the first time 🤖👀 Thank you @elonmusk and the AP team! — Beniko Goto (@Beniko26020660) November 8, 2021

