Tom Brady Talks Hertz & Tesla, Says He Loves His Tesla

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback & football legend Tom Brady shared some thoughts about Hertz and his experience as a Tesla owner this week. Brady has been a Tesla owner for four years. He told Bloomberg Technology that Mark Fields, Tom Wagner, and Greg O’Hara of Hertz provided the needed leadership at the revived company, and he thinks that they are reinventing a great business following its collapse in the beginning/middle of the COVID pandemic.

“I’ve been someone who’s been a customer of Hertz for a long time and I think their move to electric vehicles is super important. And when Tom [Wagner] talked about what the opportunity was for him in this business, I certainly wanted to do my best to help promote people who are changing the world in a really positive way.”

Brady added that sustainability is one of the areas that he feels really strongly about and that he loved partnering with a great business with a great mission. When asked about his own electric vehicle, Brady said that he drives one and has for several years.

“I’ve had a Tesla for about four years. And again, I think it’s kind of the direction the world is heading. And I think for me it was about being really conscious about obviously the impact that we all have on our planet and on the things that we can do as individuals to make progress in the areas of sustainability. And I love the cars.”

He added that there are a lot of companies that have followed suit, and as the Hertz team has mentioned, this is where everyone is heading.

“It’s a really cool time to be a car lover and I certainly am. And Tom always gives me a ‘nobody loves cars as much as Tom Wagner, believe me,’ and he always kind of keeps me in tune with what’s going on.”

Brady is right. We do need to be mindful of our impacts on our environment, and the auto world is electrifying. Although I’m a Saints fan, I fully agree with him.

