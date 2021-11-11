Jay Leno’s World Record In A Tesla Model S Plaid Has Been Broken

Over the summer, Jay Leno set a world record in a Tesla Model S Plaid. In June, Leno broke the world acceleration record for a quarter-mile when he drove it down the drag strip at Pomona Raceway in California for his show, “Jay Leno’s Garage.” The record he set for a quarter-mile ET was 9.247 at 152.09 miles per hour. That record has now been broken.

This is even better than Jay Leno’s world record. Insanely fast. @elonmusk https://t.co/JsEWAT8F2R — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) November 10, 2021

Twitter user Tom Tharp shared that his friends George and Christine ran the first 8-second quarter-mile in their Tesla Plaid Model S. The speed was 125.10 miles per hour. And yes, there’s a video.

George shared the video to his Facebook page as well as Instagram. On Instagram, George noted that he and his wife, Christine, had been eager to make the attempt for a few months, but due to their hectic schedule it wasn’t possible.

“Elon! Do we have your attention yet? Prior P100D was podium finisher on Hot Rod Magazine“

Although Leno’s record has been broken, you can still watch the full video of him breaking the record in a Tesla Model S Plaid and spending some time with Trevor Noah — he was on tonight at 10 PM Eastern Time on CNBC.

Get ready to regale yourself with rarities in this extremely Limited Edition of Jay Leno’s Garage! Tonight, Jay breaks a world record in Tesla's Model S Plaid and spends some time with @trevornoah @baltgetty and @tomsegura – all new at 10P ET on CNBC! pic.twitter.com/tZR9UF71Lq — Jay Leno's Garage (@LenosGarage) November 10, 2021

I had the opportunity to go for a test ride in a Tesla Model S Plaid during Tesla’s Plaid event back in June. I rode with Eli Burton of Adventures of Starman and Dan Markham from What’s Inside? I admit, I have a bit of a potty mouth and let out a word or two in the video below, but it was a rush — one I’d like to relive again. In his video of our ride, Dan did some pretty cool vocal effects with our voices towards the beginning. You can read more about that and watch the video here.

Elon Musk has said that the peak acceleration of the Model S Plaid is over 1.2 Gs, which is 20% faster than falling.

