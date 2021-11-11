Connect with us

Jay Leno’s World Record In A Tesla Model S Plaid Has Been Broken

Over the summer, Jay Leno set a world record in a Tesla Model S Plaid. In June, Leno broke the world acceleration record for a quarter-mile when he drove it down the drag strip at Pomona Raceway in California for his show, “Jay Leno’s Garage.” The record he set for a quarter-mile ET was 9.247 at 152.09 miles per hour. That record has now been broken.

Twitter user Tom Tharp shared that his friends George and Christine ran the first 8-second quarter-mile in their Tesla Plaid Model S. The speed was 125.10 miles per hour. And yes, there’s a video.

George shared the video to his Facebook page as well as Instagram. On Instagram, George noted that he and his wife, Christine, had been eager to make the attempt for a few months, but due to their hectic schedule it wasn’t possible.

“Elon! Do we have your attention yet? Prior P100D was podium finisher on Hot Rod Magazine

Although Leno’s record has been broken, you can still watch the full video of him breaking the record in a Tesla Model S Plaid and spending some time with Trevor Noah — he was on tonight at 10 PM Eastern Time on CNBC.

I had the opportunity to go for a test ride in a Tesla Model S Plaid during Tesla’s Plaid event back in June. I rode with Eli Burton of Adventures of Starman and Dan Markham from What’s Inside? I admit, I have a bit of a potty mouth and let out a word or two in the video below, but it was a rush — one I’d like to relive again. In his video of our ride, Dan did some pretty cool vocal effects with our voices towards the beginning. You can read more about that and watch the video here.

Elon Musk has said that the peak acceleration of the Model S Plaid is over 1.2 Gs, which is 20% faster than falling.

 
Johnna Crider

