Tesla Sold 54,391 Vehicles In China In October, + Giga Shanghai Ceremony For New Construction Phase

October sales figures from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) are in, and they show that Tesla’s delivery total was 54,391 units, with 40,666 having been exported. It should be noted that this included the one-week closure of Giga Shanghai due to China’s National Day celebrations. The fact that Tesla was still able to maintain its speedy pace last month while having the factory closed for a week shows that the demand for Tesla’s vehicles is pretty strong, and production capacity has grown.

Tesla Giga Shanghai also held a commencement ceremony for its Phase 1–5.5 construction project earlier last week. 42How tweeted screenshots from Jason Yang’s drone footage. In the video shared below, Yang noted in the description that Elon’s tweet of the ancient Chine poem “Seven Steps” was part of his new recipe for building Giga in Shanghai. Yang translated the poem into English (see below).

The poem, translated into English, reads:

Quatrain of Seven Steps　

“Boiling beans by burning the beanstalks, 　　

The beans are sobbing inside the pot. 　　

Both of them were from the same root, 　　

Why should the beanstalk torture the beans so eagerly?”

Whether Elon what referring to the construction process of Giga Shanghai, expressing his love for ancient Chinese poetry, or just hungry yet feeling sad over the torture of the beans isn’t known by us. CNN was a bit confused but shared the history behind that poem, which refers to disagreement between two brothers.

Personally, I don’t think there was any conspiracy behind Elon sharing the poem. He found it interesting and moving and shared it on Twitter. Kind of how most people do when they find something interesting or something they appreciate and want to share.

One thing that is evident: Tesla is growing tall like the beanstalk and those beans (vehicles) are what’s in high demand.

 
