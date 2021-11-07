Connect with us



Rethinking Humanity’s Future — A Video Series By Tony Seba & James Arbib

Tony Seba has been at the forefront of predictions about disruption and change in the past decade plus. Now, he is tackling the biggie — can civilization survive the current catastrophes that are occurring? His answer is yes, but humanity must do so with knowledge, adaptation, and courage.

Seba’s team has written many erudite books and reports, and he has presented around the world. This time he has put the presentation together in 8 short, slick YouTube videos (about 4 minutes or so each). They are well worth the watch — but not all at once. One every few days would be a good idea, as they are content rich — lexically dense, a grammarian might say.

The recurring theme is to let go of old answers to new questions, take up the challenge, and embrace the disruption. Business as usual will lead to the end of civilization.

Episode 1:Humanity on the Brink

Transformation from the convergence of technologies leads to great possibilities and greater risks. 

 

Episode 2:Two Rethinkers: The Great Discovery

Meet Tony Seba and James Arbib come together. They have deciphered the hidden patterns behind technology disruption to show that change — even for entire civilizations — moves in S curves. 

 

Episode 3:The Repeating Patterns of History

Seizing the opportunities of technology convergence, and with nowhere left to expand, we must transform.

 

Episode 4:The Growth and Collapse of Industrial Civilization

Our global industrial order — the Age of Extraction — is on the edge of chaos. We need to reimagine our political systems and economic models.

 

Episode 5: Humanity Today: The Great Transformation

The convergence of new technologies across the foundational sectors of energy, transport, food, information, and materials unveil a pathway to a whole new production system, and the inevitable collapse of the old.

 

Episode 6: “Humanity’s Choice: The Age of Freedom

Emerging technologies will empower us to feed and power our global population at a tenth of the cost. We could eliminate poverty, inequality, war, hunger, and climate change in this “Age of Freedom.” (In theory.)

 

Episode 7:Crashing Up, Crashing Down: Two Dystopias

We urgently need a new, decentralized way of understanding the world, while distributing power and ownership in societies to prevent the extremes of chaos and oligarchy. 

 

Episode 8:An Action Plan for Humanity

Build a bridge to the future by putting humanity first. Our old system may not survive the next decade; we must create a new one, fast. 

 

I would encourage you to watch these videos, discuss and share them with your friends, and work towards being part of the solution.

 
David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

