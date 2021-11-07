Only 60% of U.S. Electric Vehicle DC Fast Charging Ports >50 kW — Chart

DC fast chargers are critical to reducing charging times for electric vehicles (EVs). The more power a charging station can supply, the faster an EV can charge, provided that the vehicle is engineered to accept those power levels. Early DC fast charging stations were often capped at 50 kilowatts (kW). However, a majority of DC fast charging ports now exceed 50 kW with some ports supplying up to 350 kW of peak power.
Sources:
- National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Trends from the Alternative Fueling Station Locator: First Quarter 2021. Golden, CO.
- Electrify America, How Does Electric Vehicle (EV) Public Charging Work?, accessed Sept 24, 2021.
View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week.
Article courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE).