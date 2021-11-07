Connect with us

Ford Mustang Mach-E charging at 350 kW superfast Electrify America charging station with plug & charge capability. Photo by Zachary Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Clean Transport

Only 60% of U.S. Electric Vehicle DC Fast Charging Ports >50 kW — Chart

Published

DC fast chargers are critical to reducing charging times for electric vehicles (EVs). The more power a charging station can supply, the faster an EV can charge, provided that the vehicle is engineered to accept those power levels. Early DC fast charging stations were often capped at 50 kilowatts (kW). However, a majority of DC fast charging ports now exceed 50 kW with some ports supplying up to 350 kW of peak power.

Sources:

View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week.

Article courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE).

 
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

