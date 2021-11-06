Connect with us

Tesla Opens New Factory For Battery Manufacturing Equipment In Canada

Published

Tesla has opened a new factory to produce battery manufacturing equipment in Canada, Reuters reports. Frank Scarpitti, the mayor of Markham, Ontario, took to Twitter to share his excitement about Tesla’s presence in his city. He tweeted an official statement and added his thoughts on the positive news, noting that Tesla has been up and running there since the summer.

“I’m delighted to share that Tesla Canada is joining our already robust automotive and technology ecosystem by locating a manufacturing facility in the City of Markham.

“The facility will be the first branded Tesla Canada manufacturing facility in Canada and will produce state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment to be used at the Gigafactories located around the world in the production of batteries.”

Tesla recently shared a video of its research and development (R&D) manufacturing teams in Canada, and Drive Tesla Canada noted that a charging team and manufacturing teams are also part of Tesla’s large presence in Canada. The article highlighted just how important Tesla’s Canadian connection is and its focus on recruiting more employees. Tesla released the video below to showcase the various teams across Canada.

During Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call for 2021, the very first question was focused on when the first vehicles with 4680 cells would be delivered. Drew Baglino, Tesla’s CTO, said it would be in early 2022, which is right around the corner now. “From a non-cell perspective, structural, battery, crash, range, and reliability testing are on track to be complete this quarter.”

Baglino also noted that this is a new type of battery architecture and that there could still be unknowns. Tesla’s top focus is quality when producing these battery cells.

 
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

