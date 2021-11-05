Connect with us

Now the two free paint colors on Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Tesla Adds Free Paint Option And Updates Prices On Model 3 & Y

Tesla has increased the pricing for its Model 3 and Y vehicles as well as updating the pricing of their paint options. Although Solid Black now costs $500 more, Tesla added Midnight Silver Metallic as a standard option, thus giving buyers two free color options instead of just one. You can thank Earl (@28DelaysLater on Twitter) and Trevor Page (@Model3Owners) for that additional free paint option.

It was Trevor who suggested to Elon Musk that Tesla could give buyers two free options instead of one. Perhaps one of the most unique things about Tesla is how its CEO is always listening to his customers on Twitter and taking their advice on how to make Tesla vehicles better products. You don’t see this too often with other companies.

New Prices For Tesla Model 3 & Model Y

Tesla also raised its prices for the Model 3 and Y. This is most likely due to rising costs — a side effect of the supply chain constraints that are happening across the globe due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The new pricing for the vehicles is as follows:

Model 3

  • Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (formerly Model 3 Standard Range Plus): $44,990 (previously $43,990)
  • Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD: $50,990 (previously $49,990)
  • Tesla Model 3 Performance: $58,990 (previously $57,990 )

Tesla has renamed its Model 3 Standard Range Plus to Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive. The car was selling for $37,000 earlier this year. Base pricing was increased to $43,990 in recent months before this new $1,000 increase.

Midnight Silver Metallic Tesla Model 3. Photo by Kyle Field/CleanTechnica.

Model Y

  • Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor: $57,990 (previously $56,990)
  • Tesla Model Y Performance: $62,990 (previously $$61,990)

White Tesla Model Y. Photo courtesy of Tesla.

 
