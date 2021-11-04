RedEarth Battery Systems

You know you are looking around the site of an Australian company when it has products called a “Drop Bear” or a “Honey Badger” or a “Troppo.” What on red earth are they in this context? Battery systems of course. In fact they are the only Clean Energy Council (CEC)–certified Australian-made batteries.

I recently visited RedEarth’s facility at Darra (Queensland) and was treated to a presentation and tour. Charlie gave the enthusiastic and detailed presentation and Dave gave the tour. I was impressed by their rapid growth. The factory was well stocked and organized. Staff were assembling batteries, and product was stacked on high shelves ready for delivery. Quite a contrast to the video on their homepage made when they were setting up in 2019.

Charlie spoke about their desire to harvest sunlight for money and remove “bill shock” — you know, the once every 3 months when you have to pay for the power produced by a glorified steam engine many kilometers away. Power travels through miles of warm wires, costing you money. A lot of power gets lost in the transmission. He states that the average Australian home has enough roof space to produce 3 times the power that a household can consume. Households can make money from the excess.

He wants to turn that annoying power bill into a delight via their Personal Power Plant (PPP) servicer.

Chris and Charlie cofounded RedEarth over 8 years ago. Chris came from a high-pressure mining engineer background and Charlie from the financial sector, but with a degree in pharmacology. Like most successful Australian innovations, it all began in dad’s backyard shed. Chris had always been fascinated by batteries and decided to build his own when he founded RedFlow.

But they soon found there was no money in making components. The money is in the deliverables for the customer. RedEarth was born to meet the triple bottom line: Giving the customer independence from the pseudo monopolistic power companies, protecting the environment, and eliminating pressure on the average Aussie wallet.

Recently, RedEarth completed a $A12 million pre-IPO funding round. It plans to use the influx of cash to further accelerate its local battery manufacturing, sales, and marketing efforts. Judging by what I saw today, it is full charge ahead.

Advertisement